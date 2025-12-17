Rev. Dachomo, in a released a video, criticised Nigeria’s leadership, targeting both the National Security Adviser and the Vice President

He described Nuhu Ribadu as “a failure in office” and called for his removal alongside Kashim Shettima

Despite his criticism, the cleric said he was praying for President Bola Tinubu, claiming “his hand is tied”

Rev. Dachomo, in a video message, openly criticised Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, describing him as a “failure in office” and “not capable of the office.” He further labelled Ribadu as a “fanatic” and called for his removal.

The cleric did not stop at Ribadu. He stated that Ribadu should be removed “alongside Shettima, the Vice President of Nigeria.” His remarks suggested dissatisfaction with the current leadership structure and its ability to deliver on national responsibilities.

Rev. Dachomo criticised Ribadu as a "failure in office" in his viral Nigeria politics video.

Source: Twitter

Prayers for President Tinubu

Despite his strong criticism of Ribadu and Shettima, Rev. Dachomo expressed support for President Bola Tinubu. He said, “I am praying for Tinubu. His hand is tied,” implying that the president was constrained in his ability to act.

The video has drawn attention for its direct attack on key figures in Nigeria’s leadership. Analysts noted that such statements could spark political debate and raise questions about the performance of the country’s top officials.

