Nigerian Reverend Tells Tinubu to Remove Two Prominent Members of His Cabinet, Gives Reason
- Rev. Dachomo, in a released a video, criticised Nigeria’s leadership, targeting both the National Security Adviser and the Vice President
- He described Nuhu Ribadu as “a failure in office” and called for his removal alongside Kashim Shettima
- Despite his criticism, the cleric said he was praying for President Bola Tinubu, claiming “his hand is tied”
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Rev. Dachomo, in a video message, openly criticised Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, describing him as a “failure in office” and “not capable of the office.” He further labelled Ribadu as a “fanatic” and called for his removal.
The cleric did not stop at Ribadu. He stated that Ribadu should be removed “alongside Shettima, the Vice President of Nigeria.” His remarks suggested dissatisfaction with the current leadership structure and its ability to deliver on national responsibilities.
Prayers for President Tinubu
Despite his strong criticism of Ribadu and Shettima, Rev. Dachomo expressed support for President Bola Tinubu. He said, “I am praying for Tinubu. His hand is tied,” implying that the president was constrained in his ability to act.
The video has drawn attention for its direct attack on key figures in Nigeria’s leadership. Analysts noted that such statements could spark political debate and raise questions about the performance of the country’s top officials.
See the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.