Boko Haram and ISWAP executed coordinated night attacks across five communities in Borno and Yobe

Insurgents overran a military barracks in Mafa, looting arms, ammunition, and newly acquired operation motorcycles

A high-ranking security source confirmed that many terrorists were neutralised during intense fighting at the checkpoint

Suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have carried out multiple simultaneous attacks across five communities in Borno and Yobe states.

The affected communities include Mafa, Dikwa, Marte, and Ajiri in Borno, as well as Katarko in Yobe.

Deadly night raids by Boko Haram insurgents hit Yobe and Borno states. Photo credit: AUDU MARTE

Source: Getty Images

Insurgents hit military checkpoint and barracks

Sources indicate that the insurgents first launched an attack on a military checkpoint at Mafa, Daily Trust reported.

Following this initial engagement, the terrorists reportedly overran the military barracks within the town, proceeding to loot military hardware.

A security source confirmed the extent of the theft, stating:

“They looted arms and ammunition and the newly procured operation motorcycles that we use to carry out operations in remote bushes. The number of attackers was so massive that no one could imagine.”

Many terrorists neutralised during encounter

While it remains unclear whether the military sustained casualties, a high-ranking security source confirmed that many terrorists were killed during the intense fighting.

“They came in large numbers and engaged our men intensely but many of them were neutralised,” the source stated.

Coordinated looting and destruction

Boko Haram fighters carry out fatal nighttime strikes across Yobe and Borno states. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: UGC

A local source reported that, fortunately, no civilian lives were lost during the Mafa attack.

However, the assailants focused on looting foodstuffs and other commodities before setting fire to the transporting vehicles.

The local source described the timing and scale:

“It’s a coordinated attack after 11pm on Wednesday. They shot sporadically at the checkpoint where commuters are waiting for the military gate to be open for them to proceed with their journey.”

The goods stolen were reportedly destined for Gambarou and other areas.

The terrorists were described as being heavily armed, arriving with four gun trucks and riding over 100 motorcycles.

Similar, widespread attacks were simultaneously recorded in Marte, Dikwa, Ajiri in Borno, and Katarko in Yobe state.

Army neutralises IPOB commander, 26 others

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army has announced a string of significant operational successes following coordinated and intelligence-driven missions conducted across several regions between October 8 and 11, 2025.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Army noted that the operations led to the neutralisation of 26 terrorists and criminal elements, the arrest of 22 suspects, the rescue of five kidnapped victims, and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and logistics items across different theatres of operation.

The Army, via X, reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring national security and stability, saying its efforts were part of the federal government’s broader goal to create a safer environment for economic and agricultural development.

Source: Legit.ng