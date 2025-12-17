President Bola Tinubu met with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress late Tuesday night as the union prepared for a nationwide protest

The meeting was held in a closed-door session at the State House in Abuja and involved governors and labour officials

The NLC leadership had earlier announced plans for a December 17 protest over insecurity, and also raised fears of possible infiltration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday night in a last-minute effort to address concerns ahead of the union’s planned nationwide protest over worsening insecurity in the country.

The closed-door meeting took place at the State House, Abuja, and began at approximately 11:27 p.m.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesperson, those in attendance included NLC President Joe Ajaero; Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodimma; Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris; Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo; and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The engagement followed the NLC’s announcement last week declaring a nationwide protest scheduled for December 17, citing what it described as a “degenerating security situation” across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, the labour union also raised concerns about an alleged plot by unscrupulous agencies and desperate political hirelings to infiltrate and violently disrupt the planned protest.

NLC to review its decision

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Ajaero said the union would review the President’s submissions before taking a final decision on the protest.

He explained that the NLC leadership would reconvene and also hold further consultations with governors before announcing its position.

According to him, the meeting with the President was consultative, and no final decision had been taken.

“We came for consultation with the president, and we have finished, so we have to go back to our meeting and then continue tomorrow. By tomorrow, you will get the outcome,” Ajaero said.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board, digest all that Mr President said to us, and move forward from there.”

He added that the decision on whether to proceed with the protest would be taken collectively by the union’s leadership.

Uzodinma, Labour minister speak

Uzodimma, who also spoke after the meeting, described the engagement as productive and assured Nigerians that updates would be provided at the appropriate time.

“Consultation is going on; we were dialoguing. Like he said, at the end of the day, you will know what you are supposed to know and what you want to know,” he said.

“What should Nigerians expect? Of course, we are here to serve the country – both the labour, the government and the governed. We are all working in service to the nation.”

The minister of state for labour and employment affirmed that the NLC leadership had been granted the audience they requested with the president.

