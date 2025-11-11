Rev Ezekiel Dachomo backed Trump’s call for foreign intervention saying Nigeria’s government had failed to curb religious killings

• The cleric accused authorities of ignoring Christian victims while absorbing repentant insurgents into the military and police

• Dachomo urged Christians to take stronger political roles insisting the violence against them amounts to genocide

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, a prominent cleric, has openly declared his support for United States President Donald Trump’s recent threats to intervene in Nigeria security woes.

The popular cleric alleged that the Nigerian government has failed to address persistent religious violence across the country.

His comments are coming in the wake of US President Donald Trump's threats of invasion in Nigeria following alleged Christian genocide in the country.

Furthermore, a circulating video showed Trump suggesting the possibility of deploying American troops or carrying out air strikes in Nigeria.

In the video, a journalist asked Trump whether he envisaged “US boots on the ground or air strikes in Nigeria.”

Trump replied:

“Could be, I mean a lot of things. I envisage a lot of things. They are killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria…That part of the world, very bad. They are killing Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We are not going to allow that to happen.”

Christianity facing existential threat, says Trump

Trump had accused the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians from extremist attacks in the northern part of the country.

In a statement shared on the White House X handle on 31 October 2025, he said:

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’…When Christians, or any such group, are sl@ughtered like is happening in Nigeria, something must be done.”

The remarks came after his recent designation of the country as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged persecution of Christians.

FG unable to act on killings, says Dachomo

Speaking in an interview with the News Central, Rev Dachomo claimed that the federal government has lost control over the worsening insecurity, especially attacks targeting Christian communities.

“I am over 100% in support of Trump’s intervention. The Nigerian government, their hands are tied. They cannot act against those responsible for these killings," he said.

The cleric accused the authorities of ignoring the plight of Christian victims while reintegrating former insurgents into national institutions.

“They repented, Boko Haram, and have been absorbed into Nigeria — even into the Air Force and police,” he alleged.

Rev Dachomo: 'Christians must have a fair place in politics'

Rev Dachomo emphasised the need for Christians to play a stronger role in national politics to safeguard their interests.

“That’s why Christians must have a fair share in politics,” he stated.

He questioned the government’s silence on recent killings, insisting that the violence has reached genocidal proportions.

“where have you heard Muslims being attacked in a similar way? They say they are being killed, ask them, where did we kill them?”

Calls for proof and accountability

When asked if his claims were based on verified intelligence, Rev Dachomo maintained confidence in his sources.

“It’s absolute, from the bottom of my insiders. Let the Nigerian government prove me wrong," he affirmed.

