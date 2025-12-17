The ongoing fight between Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Farouk Ahmed is attracting the attention of many Nigerians on social media

The owner of the Dangote Refinery had accused the NMDPRA of corruption and of allegedly spending $5 million on children's school fees

A Nigerian man said in the light of the ongoing fight, it seems Dangote has lost all the cool and quiet urbane billionaire character he was previously known for

Dangote's accusations against Farouk Ahmed of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) are attracting the attention of Nigerians.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the owner of the Dangote Refinery, had alleged that the NMDPRA boss sent his children to expensive schools.

Aliko Dangote had accused Farouk Ahmed of corruption.

The renowned industrialist listed the four children as Faisal Farouk, Farouk Jr., Ashraf Farouk, and Farhana Farouk.

He alleged that NMDPRA boss paid $5 million in fees for the child. He has since petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the matter.

What Nigerians are saying about NMDPRA boss and Dangote

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man said Dangote's approach suggests he has lost his cool as an urbane billionaire he was previously known for.

In his post, a man identified as @bla_bidza said:

"Dangote is going through difficult times in Nigeria. In this press conference, Dangote was asked about sabotage in his interview. He said the situation is so bad pple removed parts from a 400-ton boiler. The refinery alone lost $82m in stolen items. It is so bad that the refinery now employs more security people than operational staff. He is engaged in a very ugly with the head of the Nigerian Energy regulator who he has accused of sabotage and allowing cheap oil imports to undermine his refinery. And at this press conference, he accused the chap of receiving bribes that are enabling him to send his kids to a secondary school in Switzerland that costs $5 million a term. Dangote had lost all the cool quiet urbane billionaire character."

A Nigerian man said Dangote has lost his cool as an urbane billionaire he was previously known for.

Reactions to fight between Dangote and NMDPRA boss

@khanyie04 said:

"His primary fight is against a systemic failure. The continued issuance of massive fuel import licenses, 7.5 billion ltrs approved for early 2026,which deliberately undermines local production and keeps the nation dependent."

@MatapatiraB said:

"This is another brutal insight into the challenges of industrialising in a difficult environment, and his loss of composure shows just how high the stakes are for his refinery's survival. Dangote is a survivor, and he will undoubtedly weather this storm, too!."

@REDiaspora said:

"When you have such power, there will invariably be opposition to your empire. Dan hôte is trying to build something great…but the challenge is that extreme poverty is still prevalent in Nigeria and until this is addressed…theft like this will still be a reality."

NMDPRA issues more import license

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian petroleum industry regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has spoken on the issue of fuel importation.

The NMDPRA declared that there are yet no laws stopping fuel importation if local refineries cannot meet Nigeria’s consumption needs.

Ukoha noted that the local refineries are not yet meeting the national consumption needs, hence the need for oil marketers to keep importing fuel to meet consumption needs.

