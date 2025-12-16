Political activist Timi Frank had urged President Bola Tinubu to suspend NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed and order a full probe over corruption allegations

Political activist Timi Frank has urged President Bola Tinubu to suspend the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, and order a full investigation following corruption allegations linked to claims made by Aliko Dangote.

Frank, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16. He described the allegation as serious and said it raised questions about integrity within a sensitive regulatory institution.

The activist also praised Dangote for raising the issue publicly, calling his action a service to the country.

Frank calls for immediate presidential action

Frank said the allegation that about five million dollars was spent on the secondary education of the NMDPRA chief’s children in Switzerland could not be ignored.

He said the matter deserved urgent attention because of the office Ahmed occupies and the current economic pressure facing Nigerians.

“Coming from Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa and a globally respected businessman, this allegation cannot be dismissed. It is weighty and should be treated with the seriousness it deserves,” Frank said.

He called on Tinubu to act without delay.

“The President must act immediately by suspending the NMDPRA CEO and ordering a transparent and independent investigation. Continued silence on this issue is unacceptable and sends a very dangerous signal to Nigerians,” he said.

Anti-graft agencies urged to begin probe

Frank also appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to open investigations. He said no public official should be shielded from scrutiny, regardless of position.

“Even though EFCC is handling former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello’s prosecution over alleged corruption with kid gloves, the fact remains that the issue at stake borders on payment of school fees for children allegedly using state funds,” he said.

According to Frank, the allegation comes at a time when many citizens are struggling to meet basic needs. He said such claims, if proven, would deepen public frustration and damage confidence in government institutions.

“Nigerians are hungry and struggling to survive, yet we are confronted with allegations of obscene luxury by public officials. This is the same pattern we have seen in previous high-profile corruption cases,” he stated.

Praise for Dangote’s intervention

Frank commended Dangote for speaking out, describing the move as courageous.

“He had no obligation to raise this issue, but he chose to stand with ordinary Nigerians. This is commendable and should encourage others to speak up against corruption,” he said.

He added that Dangote had shown willingness to cooperate with investigators if invited and urged authorities to take advantage of that openness.

Frank said accountability must prevail, adding that if Ahmed is innocent, he should step aside and submit himself to investigation to clear his name.

“This issue must not be swept under the carpet. Accountability must prevail. Nigeria cannot afford silence or delay in the face of allegations of this magnitude,” he said.

