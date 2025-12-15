Nigerian industrialist, Aliko Dangote has alleged that powerful cartels undermining local refining are more influential than drug mafias

He said the Dangote Refinery has suffered about $82 million in losses from theft and vandalism, forcing it to engage in heavy security spending

The billionaire businessman also accused regulators, local marketers and international traders, of working together to frustrate local refining

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has once again raised alarm about mafia operating in the oil and gas industry and the deep-rooted sabotage within the sector.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday 14, December, 2025, Dangote described the scale of destruction targeted at local refining efforts as extensive and highly organised.

Dangote Accuses Oil and Gas Mafia of Sabotaging Refineries in Nigeria, Theft of $82m Worth of Items

According to him, the groups working against domestic refining capacity are numerous and deeply embedded within the system, making them more dangerous than conventional drug cartels.

He said:

"That's why I tell you that drugs mafia are actually smaller than those in the oil and gas industry because, in the drugs, you know yourself, but in the oil sector, there roped so many people in."

He revealed that the refinery has suffered heavy financial losses as a result of theft and vandalism, adding that extraordinary security measures have been put in place to safeguard the facility.

$82 million worth of refinery items stolen

Dangote disclosed that stolen components from the refinery alone were valued at about $82 million, explaining that the apparent goal of the perpetrators was to force the company into filing large insurance claims, which would in turn drive up insurance premiums.

He said:

“In this refinery, we have $82 million of stolen items, and what they were actually trying to do is to make sure that we go and put a massive claim on insurance."

Dangote also challenged operators of modular refineries across the country to speak openly about similar experiences, arguing that theft and sabotage are widespread.

He noted that the refinery now employs more security personnel than operational staff due to persistent threats.

Dangote raises alarm over sabotage in oil sector

Beyond his own refinery, Dangote alleged that Nigeria’s broader petroleum infrastructure has been deliberately destroyed over time.

He pointed to the collapse of the country’s pipeline network and the abandonment of 22 depots that were originally designed to transport products through pipelines rather than trucks.

Dangote also criticised what he described as regulatory lapses and alleged corruption within the downstream sector.

He called for an investigation into claims involving the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, particularly over allegations relating to the funding of his children’s education abroad.

The businessman noted that these concerns were not new. In June 2024, he had warned that both local and international interests were working actively to undermine his refinery project.

He maintained that some international traders and local fuel marketers benefit more from importing petroleum products and therefore oppose the success of local refining.

Reiterating his position in September 2025, Dangote again cautioned that coordinated efforts by foreign traders and domestic marketers continue to threaten refinery operations, warning that such alliances are aimed at stifling Nigeria’s refining ambitions.

