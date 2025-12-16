Aliko Dangote has opened up on the alleged opposition of US President Donald Trump to his refinery

The Nigerian billionaire dispelled the rumour at a recent news briefing, where he showed how his facility has managed crude sourcing

There have been reports that the US President had said some unsavoury things about the Lekki-based refinery

Aliko Dangote has moved swiftly to debunk viral claims suggesting that United States President Donald Trump is unhappy with the operations of the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria.

The billionaire industrialist described the narrative as baseless, insisting that facts on the ground tell a very different story.

Where the rumours came from

Speaking to journalists, Dangote said the speculation circulating on social media does not align with commercial realities, noting that the United States remains one of the refinery’s key crude oil suppliers.

According to him, it would make little sense for Trump to oppose a project that continues to do significant business with American producers.

The controversy emerged after comments by President Trump in which he threatened to take action against terrorists targeting Christians in parts of Nigeria.

Business Insider reported that shortly after those remarks, online commentators began drawing unfounded links between Trump’s statements and the Dangote Refinery, suggesting geopolitical tension or hidden opposition.

Dangote dismissed the attempt to merge security concerns with energy investments, describing it as speculative and misleading.

He stressed that no official position or action from the US government has ever suggested hostility toward the refinery.

“The US is one of our biggest suppliers”

Backing his position with figures, Dangote said the refinery maintains a strong trading relationship with American crude suppliers, a reality that directly contradicts the rumours.

“The US has been one of our major suppliers of crude, which is why when someone says Trump is not happy with our refinery, it’s not true,” he said.

He added that the scale of crude purchases from the United States alone should put the issue to rest.

“Trump is more than happy with our refinery, because on average for a year, we buy close to 100 million barrels from the US,” Dangote stated.

Additionally, the mega refinery exported its first petrol to the US in September 2025.

Two global oil traders, Vitol and Sunoco, took delivery of the first US import of petrol from Africa’s largest refinery, Dangote Refinery.

This is according to vessel-tracking data and two sources familiar with the development.

Impact on Nigeria’s Fuel Market

Beyond the international angle, Dangote used the opportunity to highlight the refinery’s growing influence on Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

He said the facility is already reshaping consumer choices and pricing dynamics in the fuel market.

According to him, Nigerians can now choose between high-quality, locally refined petrol sold at a more competitive price and blended imported fuel, which often costs more due to logistics and foreign exchange pressures.

Winners and losers in the new market reality

Dangote explained that the presence of a large-scale local refinery could force fuel importers to adjust, sometimes absorbing losses to stay competitive. For consumers, however, the shift is largely positive.

He noted that increased local refining capacity improves fuel quality, stabilises supply, and reduces Nigeria’s dependence on imports.

In the long run, he said, the refinery is designed to deliver better value to Nigerians while strengthening the country’s energy security.

A message beyond the noise

By addressing the rumours directly, Dangote signalled his confidence in the refinery’s international partnerships and its role at home.

His message was clear: the Dangote Refinery is not only welcome in global energy markets, but it is also actively doing business with them.

Dangote fights dirty with NMDPRA Farouk Ahmed

Legit.ng ealier reported that Aliko Dangote accused the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, of spending more than $5 million to finance the secondary education of his four children in Switzerland.

In a statement signed by Dangote, he accused Ahmed of living beyond his legitimate means.

The Nigerian billionaire listed the schools that the NMDPRA boss’s children attended, which he believes are beyond his lawful sources of income.

