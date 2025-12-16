Former First Lady , Aisha Buhari , has spoken about underperforming ministers and aides who served under her late husband , ex - President Muhammadu Buhari's administration

Aisha gave two reasons why her late husband did not fire ministers and aides, who underperformed between 2015 and 2023

She shared more details in the new 600-page biography book titled ‘From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’

FCT, Abuja - Former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has offered two reasons why her late husband, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, did not sack ministers and aides who underperformed during his administration.

Aisha said Buhari later pleaded on behalf of some of his allies facing investigation.

“When asked to step aside for investigations, Buhari pleaded with the new government on behalf of his kinsmen, seeking to shield them from inquiry because he still depended on them for many personal matters.”

This is contained in a new 600-page biography book written by Dr. Charles Omole titled ‘From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari.’

As reported by The Punch, Aisha said Buhari's presidency remains haunted by the question, “why weren’t those who ‘disappointed him—ministers who could not deliver, [service] chiefs who outlasted their prime—replaced?”

The former First Lady explained that Buhari’s age and a sensitivity to the “dictator” label from the 1980s made him wary of being seen as ruthless.

“As you age, performance changes,” adding that “If I remove him, they will say I am this and that. The devil you know.”

Mrs Buhari alleged that some persons exploited the late presidnet’s hesitation. She said some around Buhari often invoked cautionary clichés that fed his reluctance.

“Even if a man ‘eats,’ if he can still deliver 50 per cent, keep him; But if he both eats and cannot perform, then he must go.”

Providing more clarity to the former First Lady’s claims, Omole wrote that:

“This analysis by Aisha provides an additional angle on the children’s explanation for why Buhari was always reluctant to sack people. The family all agreed this was a fault in the Buhari government, but it is mitigated by the realism of the cabal’s manipulation of his emotions.”

