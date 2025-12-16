Former First Lady Aisha Buhari has announced she would not remarry, describing the decision as pragmatic rather than moralistic.

Former First Lady Aisha Buhari has said she does not intend to remarry following the death of her husband, former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the decision as practical rather than driven by moral or cultural expectations.

Her position is contained in a new biography, From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, written by Dr Charles Omole and unveiled on Monday, December 15 at the State House in Abuja.

The book presents her choice as calm and deliberate, shaped by age, family responsibilities and a desire for personal balance.

“She will not remarry, she says, almost with a shrug,” the author wrote.

The book added:

“It is not a moral pronouncement so much as a pragmatic one: she has grandchildren; one husband was enough.”

The biography, which spans 22 chapters, traces Buhari’s life from his childhood in Daura, Katsina State, to his death in a London hospital in July 2025. Within that narrative, Aisha Buhari’s reflections are presented as part of a wider reassessment of life after years spent in the public eye.

The author noted that her stance avoids the extremes often imposed on widows.

“In a culture that sometimes reads remarriage as betrayal or saintliness, her answer refuses both scripts. It is simply a woman naming the contours of her future,” the book stated.

According to the biography, the former First Lady plans to scale back her public visibility while remaining active in areas close to her interests. Her future, the author wrote, would revolve around family life, philanthropy and travel.

“Her plans are domestic and cosmopolitan at once. She will holiday with friends and associates. She will dote on grandchildren so they will remember her not as a moving figure behind tinted glass but as a presence in their childhood rooms,” the book said.

She is also expected to continue overseeing the Aisha Buhari Foundation and a cardiovascular and medical centre in Kano, which the biography said has completed more than two hundred medical procedures.

“She will host, collaborate, and extend the same ethic of care that animated her politics into a quieter, more sustainable hospitality,” the author added.

Omole portrayed Aisha Buhari’s choice as a conscious withdrawal from the intensity of national politics after years of scrutiny and controversy.

“If the republic expects a politics of eternal return, she offers a politics of departure instead: let others take the stage; let the house heal,” he wrote.

The book reflected on her years as First Lady as both empowering and restrictive. “For Aisha Buhari, her marriage served as both a refuge and a trial,” it said, noting that her willingness to speak publicly often drew backlash.

Muhammadu Buhari married Aisha Halilu on December 2, 1989, following his divorce in 1988. She became First Lady when he assumed office in 2015. The couple were married for 35 years and had five children.

