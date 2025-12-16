'How Aisha Reacted To Buhari’s ‘Other Room’ Joke': New Book Reveals
FCT, Abuja - Former First Lady Aisha Buhari has described the infamous “other room” remark by her late husband, formr President Muhamamdu Buhari as funny.
Aisha, however, said Buhari made the joke on the wrong stage.
Buhari said his wife belongs in his kitchen after a press conference in Berlin, Germany, in October 2016.
Reacting to the late former president remark, she said:
“We joked about it,’ she says. But she also concedes that it was the wrong place.”
As reported by The Punch, Aisha disclosed this in Dr Charles Omole’s new 600-page biography titled ‘From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’.
Buhari while reacting Aisha’s criticism about his government in a BBC Hausa interview, said:
“I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.”
Omole in his book said:
“The line, ‘she belongs to my kitchen…and the other room’ lived a thousand lives after it was delivered in Germany, beside Angela Merkel.
“Aisha Buhari treats it with the shrug of someone who knows the man and the soldier’s habit of gallows humour. ‘We joked about it,’ she says. But she also concedes that it was the wrong place to make the joke.”
Aisha: "Buhari believed I planned to kill him"
Recall that former president Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha, disclosed that her husband once believed in the Aso Rock gossip that she was planning to kill him.
The former first lady also disclosed how the late president began to treat her at the Presidential Villa amid the rumours
Aisha Buhari made this disclosure in a new 600-page biography of the late president, which was unveiled at the State House in Abuja on Monday, December 15, 2025.
Aisha Buhari mentions cause of ex-President's death
Legit.ng earlier reported that Aisha Buhari disclosed new details about the final moments of late President Muhammadu Buhari while dismissing widespread conspiracy theories.
The former First Lady said medical experts clearly briefed the family and criticised rumours as harmful misinformation.
She linked Buhari’s earlier health challenges to exhaustion and dietary imbalance while reflecting on governance issues and life after the presidency.
