“From Soldier to Statesman – The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” revisited rumours that swirled around Buhari’s inner circle, particularly allegations involving his ex-Private Secretary, Tunde Sabiu, who was widely portrayed as an influential gatekeeper within the presidency

The author of the new book, Charles Omole, cited accounts from close aides, including former Chief Security Officer to the President, Bashir Abubakar Idris, who stated that Buhari remained firmly in control of decision-making and documentation throughout his presidency

Buhari, a retired Major General in the Nigerian Army, who served as the country’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, died at a London hospital in the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82

FCT, Abuja - A new book on the life and administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed long-standing allegations that official documents were signed on his behalf without his knowledge.

As reported by Leadership, the author of the book insisted that Buhari personally signed all documents during his time in office.

'Buhari personally signed all documents'

The book, ‘From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, written by Dr Charles Omole, the director general of the Institute for Police and Security Policy Research (IPSPR), was presented in Abuja on Monday, December 15.

The Punch also noted the book's presentation.

According to the book, claims that a “presidential stamp” was used to authorise documents in Buhari’s absence were unfounded, stressing that no such stamp existed and that the former President personally signed documents by hand.

The book stated:

“There was no stamp. Buhari signed the documents himself, with a pen. That is the simple fact.”

Unveiling and public presentation of the book, author Omole said the biography chronicles the life and times of President Buhari and provides answers to several questions. He explained that the writing involved speaking with people who witnessed Buhari’s birth and his death.

Buhari lauded for 'strengthening security'

Sharing his experience, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Rtd), Chief of the Naval Staff under Buhari’s administration, highlighted the late president’s concern for national maritime security and in the Gulf of Guinea, stating that, under President Buhari, “national security was significantly enhanced through strategic investment and strong leadership.”

Former IGP, Mohammed Abubakar, praised the former president for his integrity and commitment to the nation’s internal security.

The former IGP said:

“Under his administration, the Nigerian Police witnessed the most decisive reforms in recent decades. Late President Buhari believed that the modern police force must be anchored on professionalism, accountability and operational efficacy."

