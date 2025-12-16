President Bola Tinubu has described the late Muhammadu Buhari as a disciplined leader whose integrity and austere lifestyle shaped his public service record

President Bola Tinubu has described the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader whose life reflected discipline, integrity and devotion to public duty, saying his record in office would continue to shape Nigeria’s civic values.

Tinubu spoke on Monday, December 15, in Abuja during the public presentation of Buhari’s official biography titled From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari. He said it was “a profound honour” to unveil a work that documents the life and times of a man he regarded as deeply committed to the Nigerian project.

Buhari, who died on July 13, 2025, at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness in London, was buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State. The burial followed a state funeral that drew leaders from across the region and beyond.

Tinubu comforts Buhari's family

At the event, Tinubu conveyed condolences to the former president’s family and offered words of comfort.

He said:

“I extend the nation’s warmest embrace to Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari, her children, and grandchildren.”

He added:

“May you find comfort in knowing that the prayers of Nigeria are with you, and that the Buhari name will continue to inspire noble service for generations.”

The president said Buhari’s legacy rested less on titles and ceremony and more on character.

He said:

“The measure of a leader is not simply the offices he held or the motorcades that accompanied him. It is what persists when the sirens fall silent.” According to Tinubu, Buhari left behind “a reputation for integrity, a spartan lifestyle, and the belief that public office is a trust and not a windfall.”

Politics, partnership and governance

Recalling their shared political journey, Tinubu spoke about the coalition that led to the 2015 general election. He said, “Together, we built a broad coalition, campaigned across the country, and proved that Nigeria could chart a new course.”

He noted that the effort resulted in a historic outcome that altered the nation’s political direction.

He also spoke about the evolution of the All Progressives Congress, saying, “The coalition we built in 2014 is now the fastest-growing political party in Africa today. Its growth continues.”

Security, development and social care

Tinubu outlined areas he believed defined Buhari’s years in office. He said Buhari chose simplicity in leadership and believed personal discipline was essential to reform.

On security, he said, “He invested in platforms and personnel, improved capacities across our armed services, and pushed for reforms that endured beyond the headlines.”

The president also pointed to infrastructure and social investment, saying Buhari understood long-term planning and the need to protect the vulnerable.

Concluding, Tinubu urged Nigerians to sustain what had been built. He said, “A legacy is given greater meaning when those who follow choose to continue what has been started. That is my duty.” He praised the biography’s author for preserving a complex history and expressed hope that the book would guide younger generations as they consider the demands of leadership.

