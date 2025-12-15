Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has rejected as false a viral report alleging that he expressed an opinion on which region should produce Nigeria’s president in 2027

The claim, widely circulated on social media, suggested that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said it was the South’s turn to produce the next president

Nigeria's incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a Southerner and a former political ally of Mallam El-Rufai

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna governor, on Monday, December 15, said the claim that he specified which region of Nigeria should produce the president in the 2027 elections is “untrue”.

Legit.ng reports that, according to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, “deliberately attributing claims I never made to a fake news platform is no reason to take such platforms seriously."

ADC's El-Rufai fumes over report

He said in a statement shared across his verified Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“My attention has been drawn to a trending fake news item alleging that I specified which region of the country should produce the president in 2027.

“This is an untrue claim, despite its virality. I did not say so in any of my speeches, interviews or social media posts. I have my own verifiable platforms on social media where I speak my mind and own my opinions.”

The opposition leader added:

“The wilful attribution to me of claims I did not make by a fake news platform is no excuse to treat such platforms with any seriousness. In this age of turmoil and falsehood, the always important obligation to verify before posting has become ever more crucial. In this instance, a few senior editors seem to have ignored this duty. Society loses if media leaders join the most irresponsible actors on social media in the unedifying Olympics of fiction and fakery. Everyone should live up to their responsibility.”

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai is an experienced politician in Nigeria and popular in the northern region. He served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023. He was the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

El-Rufai also served between November 1999 and June 2023 as the director-general and chief executive of the Federal Privatisation Agency - the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

He is a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former deputy national secretary of the party.

The ex-Kaduna governor defected to the opposition ADC coalition in July 2025, citing irreconcilable differences with the APC. El-Rufai, 65, was briefly a member of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP), but officially teamed up with ADC in November.

El-Rufai shares 40-year 'secret'

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai shared that his connection to Jos began long before politics, revealing that he visited Plateau State every week about 40 years ago.

El-Rufai said he used to visit the state because his fiancée (now his wife) was serving in the state with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

