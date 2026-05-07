A lady found one of her father's notebooks containing a handwritten list of items he had intended to purchase at the market in 1981

He had listed several food items, including okro, ogili, crayfish, pepper, meat, onions, palm oil and a few others

Netizens who came across the lady's post were surprised by the prices at which each item had been sold back then

A Nigerian lady has drawn attention online after uncovering an old shopping list written by her father, which showed the cost of groceries in the early 1980s.

She came across the notebook among her father’s properties and was struck by his handwriting and the prices of foodstuffs.

Lady amazed by the prices of food items in 1981. Photo credit: @SimplyAshly/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts photos of dad's notebook

Inside was a neatly written record of foodstuffs he had planned to buy at the market that year, alongside the prices he paid for each item at the time.

The list showed a list of foodstuffs, including okro, ogili, crayfish, pepper, meat, onions, palm oil, ogbono and ugu.

According to the figures recorded, the amounts spent on the items were low when compared with current market rates, which left many readers taken aback.

The lady identified on TikTok as @simplyashly first expressed admiration for her father’s handwriting, describing it as 'beautiful' and well-formed.

She also reflected on how different the cost of living had been back then, noting that the figures seemed almost unimaginable in light of today’s prices.

The list showed that okro had cost ₦20, ogili ₦4, crayfish ₦10, pepper ₦5, onions ₦5, ogbono ₦35, ugu ₦5, palm oil ₦10 and meat ₦60.

Lady shares her dad's 1981 market list showing price of meat and other items. Photo credit: @SimplyAshly/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sharing the book online, the lady said:

"Found one of my dad's notebook from 1981. His handwriting is so beautiful. My dad's expenses back then. The cost of things omg, can we go back to the good old days. I'm so obsessed with my papi's handwriting. I'm still amazed."

Reactions as lady posts dad's notebook

The post quickly attracted reactions from TikTok users who commented on the difference between past and present expenses.

@Thrifts store in mpape Abuja said:

"No one saw the “beggars”! He knew he will settle them and he included it in the list! Good man."

@Chinasa said:

"Wow! My dad went to boys high school, ihube okigwe too."

@bámidélé 𖦹 said:

"Oh dear this is so beautiful and it brought tears to my eyes. It reminded me of my dad's books and writings, and how I tried so hard to keep them. I wanted to finish his manuscripts for him and put them out like he envisioned, but I wasn't able to, they all got destroyed. Still one of the biggest losses I have had to face. This is such beautiful archival material."

@HELEN added:

"Meat 60 naira? You people should take me back, I want to unsubscribe from 21st century."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady finally finds her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful young lady shared the story of how she found her father, who she had not seen for 27 years.

In an X post that has received 3.3 million views, Justine said she was able to find her father through ancestry.

Source: Legit.ng