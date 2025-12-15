Terrorist Bello Turji has alleged that two former northern governors are fueling insecurity in the country , especially in the North

The dreaded bandit leader specifically mentioned an ex-Sokoto State governor and his former Zamfara State counterpart

Turji called for the ex-governors' arrest and investigation over what he described as their roles in the security crisis bedevilling the North

Gusau, Zamfara state - Bello Turji, a notorious terror kingpin operating in the north-west, has accused two former Nigerian governors of fueling insecurity in the country, especially in the North.

As reported on Monday, December 15, by Vanguard, Turji, in a viral video, accused past political leadership in Zamfara and Sokoto states of laying the foundation for the region’s long-running insecurity.

Channels TV also noted Turji's remarks.

He alleged that former administrations armed vigilante groups, popularly known as ‘Yan Banga,’ which he claimed disproportionately targeted Fulani communities and escalated violence.

Turji said:

“We openly say that former governors of Zamfara and Sokoto states are responsible for the calamities that befell these states."

Turji speaks on Tinubu's minister

Furthermore, Turji responded to the raging controversy surrounding his armed group’s contacts with the Zamfara state government, when Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, was the governor of the state.

According to a report by Premium Times, Turji made the remarks about the cabinet member of President Bola Tinubu in a video on Saturday, December 13.

Turji denied claims that he collected money from Matawalle during negotiations for a peace deal. He, however, admitted meeting the then-governor at the Government House in the course of the negotiations.

He stressed that he is not supporting Matawalle, stating that during Matawalle’s time as Zamfara governor, his group suffered an airstrike that led to the burial of about 70 corpses, including children and women.

'Don't believe Bello Turji'

However, several sources close to the former northern governors insisted that the words of a terrorist should not be believed.

According to one of the sources, “why would anyone want to place a premium on the words of a terrorist? Is it not clear that the terrorist is just trying to present himself as a victim? It is all lies.”

Another source close to one of the governors asserted:

“I can confirm to you that Turji is telling lies. Somebody who has serially killed is the one you want to believe. All that he has said is lies.”

Legit.ng reports that Turji's gangs are not known to be motivated by any religious or political ideology, but see kidnapping people for ransom as a quick and easy way to make money rather than walking for miles with their livestock in search of water and grazing land.

They typically move in large numbers on motorcycles, making them highly mobile and allowing them to strike quickly and escape before security forces can respond.

