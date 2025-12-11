Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan marked her 46th birthday with a remarkable act of generosity

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan celebrated her 46th birthday with a remarkable act of generosity.

She built and donated six houses to her loyal legislative aides and supporters, marking the occasion with a gesture that drew widespread admiration.

Video Shows Emotional Moment Senator Natasha Gifts House to POP Ceiling Worker

Source: Facebook

POP artisan gifted surprise bungalow

Among the beneficiaries was AbdulMumin, a skilled POP ceiling artisan and a relative of the senator’s ex-husband.

Despite the end of her marriage nearly 20 years ago, AbdulMumin had remained close to Senator Natasha and continued to play the role of a loving uncle to her children.

To honour his years of devotion and loyalty, Senator Natasha gifted him the very three-bedroom bungalow he had helped construct. The senator ensured that AbdulMumin was unaware of the plan until the moment of the handover.

Emotional handover captured on video

In a video shared on X, Senator Natasha orchestrated an elaborate surprise. She invited AbdulMumin to the property under the pretext that there was a problem with the ceiling work he had completed.

As he inspected the house, the senator and her team revealed the truth: the fully furnished home now belonged to him.

Overwhelmed with emotion, AbdulMumin broke down in tears as the reality sank in.

See the video post below:

Family and supporters present at event

The senator was joined at the handover by her husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, family members, aides, and supporters. The moment was described as heartwarming and symbolic of the senator’s commitment to rewarding loyalty and service.

This act of kindness has been widely praised as a rare example of generosity in public life, with many noting the personal bond between Senator Natasha and her long-time supporter.

Source: Legit.ng