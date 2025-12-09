A brilliant lady gave a heartwarming speech after bagging a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0

The Nigerian lady, who studied computer science at at Pan-Atlantic University, had vowed to achieve such a feat

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users congratulated the intelligent female graduate

A young Nigerian lady earned the admiration of netizens after finishing her degree with the highest possible academic grade at Pan-Atlantic University.

The computer science graduate achieved a flawless CGPA, leaving social media users in awe.

Pan-Atlantic University student bags 5.0 CGPA

In a video, she addressed her colleagues, staff and guests during the ceremony in a speech that many online viewers found inspiring.

Her video quickly went viral after it appeared on the institution's official TikTok page, shared through the account @Pan-Atlantic University, where congratulatory messages poured in from people impressed by her brilliance.

The graduate, identified as Dumebi Valerie Duru, had previously excelled during her final year in secondary school, where she was honoured for exceptional academic performance.

Although she was not selected to deliver a farewell speech on that earlier occasion, the recognition she received pushed her to set a new target for herself as she prepared to enter university.

According to her story, she entered Pan-Atlantic University with a personal plan to complete her degree with a great academic record and secure the position of top graduating student.

During her address at the event, she reiterated how the experience in secondary school shaped her ambitions.

She explained that receiving an award without an opportunity to speak publicly left her longing for a moment when she would be able to stand before an audience to speak on her journey. She said she carried that feeling with her into her undergraduate years.

As she progressed through the programme, she maintained a strict focus on her studies, steadily working toward the goal she had set when she entered the institution.

In her words:

"Good afternoon. My name is Dumebi Valerie Duru, a member of the second graduating set of Computer Science of the School of Science and Technology, Pan Atlantic University. In my final year of high school, I was recognised as the Dux scholar and overall best for the academic session, but not the valedictorian of my set. I walked up the stage and received my award. No speech. Upon starting university, I made it a goal to attain a 5.0 CGPA and simultaneously be the valedictorian of my set. So I worked hard and was even more determined to do it when I found out it will be the first 5.0 record in the history of PAU."

Reactions as lady bags 5.0 CGPA

Nigerians stormed the comments section to congratulate her.

@5starz said:

"Congratulations to dumebi duru, God my daughter tap in this success."

@Just a GIRL|| life lately said:

"She is whoever she thinks she is. Nne, you are truly that girl. Mother of perpetual help continue to intercede for us."

@FayFay wrote:

"Now I know nothing is wrong with my attention span, cus I watched this to the end."

@Fenix_gamer.girl said:

"God please I need to make my parents proud like this, I'm in tears. Congratulations."

@Nuella qwnzy added:

"I'm literally crying as I'm watching this.I wish to be very brilliant and excel like this. SO GOD HELP ME."

