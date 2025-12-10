Regina Daniels has responded to inquiries and criticism about her failed marriage to senior politician Ned Nwoko

The actress, who is currently in London after months of back-and-forth with her estranged husband, shared her thoughts on remarrying

Regina Daniels’s recent revelation came after a netizen poked her with a question about considering another man

Regina Daniels has explained why she will never marry again after a difficult divorce from her rich former husband, Ned Nwoko.

She revealed this in her response to a netizen's question. It is no longer news that the celebrity couple, Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels, had an ugly separation following their disagreements.

Regina Daniels finally explains why she won’t marry another man. Credit: @regina.daniels

They have been married since 2019 and have two gorgeous children. However, what began as a marital argument over suspected domestic violence quickly escalated into a family crisis.

A netizen commented on Regina Daniels's post, asking if she intended to remarry and, if so, with someone her age. The netizen asked:

“Will you consider marrying another man and will he be your age?”

Regina Daniels responded by stating that she does not wish to marry again because her previous marriage profoundly traumatised her.

She wrote: “Nope, traumatised with that institution.”

See the conversation below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and her UK-based brother, Lawrence, aka Sweezzy1, ignited online conversations.

The movie star was seen hanging out with her brother, who was smoking heavily beside her as they engaged in lively chats in their London apartment.

Regina, who is currently in the United Kingdom with her brother following her prolonged marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko, appears to be taking some time off. In the viral clip, the actress could be heard saying she almost passed out while recounting their hangout from the previous night.

She also seemed genuinely excited about the state of the apartment, especially after discovering that Lawrence had already started preparing breakfast for them.

The video further showed her brother smoking as he assured her that he would make her enjoy her stay in London before she returned to Nigeria.

The video has sparked conflicting emotions online, with many Nigerians reacting to the ongoing controversy involving the actress.

Legit.ng recalls that Regina recently accused Ned Nwoko of domestic violence and assault, allegations the senator has denied. In response, Ned claimed the actress struggled with drug use, alleging that her brother, Sammie, supplied her with substances.

Regina Daniels triggers reactions

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels found its way back to social media. What she said back then was later viewed through the lens of a widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

The resurfaced video, which was recorded in 2023, captured the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two most important men in her life at the time: her husband and her biological father.

