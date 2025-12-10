Doris Ogala called out Senator Natasha Akpoti over her drama with Senate President Godswill Akpabio and vowed to expose her

The actress claimed she has voice recordings, account numbers, and evidence showing how people were recruited to lie against Akpabio

Doris dared Natasha to take her to court and insisted Senator Akpabio is the real victim

Actress Doris Ogala has publicly called out Nigerian politician Senator Natasha Akpoti over her ongoing drama with Senator Godswill Akpabio, claiming she has evidence to expose the lawmaker's alleged actions.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to drag the senator over issues dating back to the arrest case involving Regina Daniels' brother.

Doris Ogala calls out Senator Natasha Akpoti, claiming she has substantial evidence against her over her drama with Senator Akpabio Photo credit: @mma_ogala/@senator_akpabio/@natashaakpoti

Source: Instagram

Doris reminded Natasha of what happened during a phone conversation they had about the case.

She made it clear that her call-out was not a personal attack but strictly about something Natasha allegedly did to her.

The movie star warned the politician not to play victim this time around.

Doris Ogala Vows to Expose Evidence

Doris promised to 'let the world' know who Natasha really is.

She accused the lawmaker of bullying people and vowed to be the last person Natasha would ever bully.

"YOU WONT PLAY VICTIM THIS TIME, DEAR SEN NATASHA. I AM GOING TO LET THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW WHO YOU ARE," she wrote.

Doris insisted that Senator Akpabio is the real victim in the situation.

In another post, the actress revealed she has documented evidence to back up her claims.

She listed voice recordings, account numbers, and money transfer details as part of her proof.

Doris claimed the evidence shows that two people named Obinna and Tabita were recruited to lie against Senator Akpabio.

She alleged they were flown to Maitama to a former Delta Governor's house for their first meeting.

The actress dared Natasha to take her to court, stating she would tender all the evidence.

Read her post below:

Doris Ogala vows to expose evidence against Senator Natasha Akpoti Photo credit: @mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

Background of Akpabio-Natasha drama

Legit.ng recalls that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan made a sexual harassment allegation against Senator Godswill Akpabio on February 20, 2025.

The Nigerian Senate later suspended Natasha for 6 months over her misconduct and violation of Senate Standing Rules.

Her suspension followed a dispute over seating arrangements that led to disorderly conduct during plenary sessions.

Senator Godswill Akpabio filed a N200 billion lawsuit against Natasha over sexual harassment allegation. Photo credit: @senator_akpabio/@natashaakpoti

Source: Instagram

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan resumed plenary after serving the suspension a few weeks ago.

Recently, the disagreement between the two senators resurfaced online.

Natasha confirmed that Akpabio had sued her for N200 billion over her sexual harassment allegation.

Doris Ogala Threw Shade at Senator Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala tackled billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko over his marriage to actress Regina Daniels.

The actress shared alleged details about Ned's bedroom styles and fantasies on her Instagram page amid issues involving the senator's marital crisis.

According to her, the man enjoys bedroom pleasure with more than two women, adding that he prefers three women.

She made shocking claims about the politician's personal life, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online.

Source: Legit.ng