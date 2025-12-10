Senate President Godswill Akpabio and colleague Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan made waves online after the former gave the latter a birthday shoutout

A new video is circulating online, capturing the dramatic moment Godswill Akpabio listed the celebrants for December 9

Coincidentally, the two politicians share the same birthday date, which stirred up laughter during the meeting

An unexpected drama took place during the Senate meeting on Tuesday as the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, marked his 63rd birthday.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi-Central, also celebrates her birthday on December 9. She is 47.

The President has made it a habit in the Senate to recognise and wish senators a happy birthday.

On Tuesday, when announcing the names of the December 9 celebrants, Akpabio halted when he reached the name of Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating, "and another person, Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan."

Also, at the beginning of the clip, the politician could be heard asking another lawmaker, "Who is that person?" as he announced his birthday.

Senators burst out laughing as they noticed Akpabio chuckling while uttering Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's name.

The message did not get lost on the Senate floor. Akpabio and Natasha are not the greatest of friends right now.

Just last week, the long-running spat between the two resurfaced online when Akpoti-Uduaghan confirmed that Akpabio had sued her for N200 billion over her sexual assault allegation.

Recall that the Nigerian Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for misconduct and violating Senate Standing Rules (2023, as amended), which stemmed from a quarrel about seating arrangements that evolved into unruly conduct during plenary sessions.

In the midst of this, on February 20, 2025, she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment. However, the Senate emphasised that the suspension was due to rule violations and public outcry, not because of the allegation.

Natasha Akpoti, Akpabio trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thesandypreneur said:

"E go dey heavy am for mouth but he must call her name! I love this kain punishment😂🙌🔥."

ekeneudemadu said:

"This woman is a bone in between this man neck. 😂."

kennxbliss said:

"She is a force to be reckoned with."

orah2_ said:

"Bestie by birthday enemies by choice 😂😂😂."

onyiicash said:

"This man is too childish,"

joebals said:

"Bunch of clowns."

tuga_2smart said:

"lol. We meet again. Birthday mates 🤩🤩🤩 just reconcile and enjoy life 🌱🌱🤛🏻🤛🏻🤛🏻."

cutiepelu2 said:

"Who won’t laugh😂as both enemies share same birthday mate and he is even the one reading it,it actually funny without being hateful."

Amaka_Palama said:

"A rich woman who is also a politician is going through this in d hands of men, not to talk of women who don't av anything, imagine wat they go through in d hands of men. Well, I hope God is watching how oppressive his first creations are."

comrd_alamin_mustapha said:

"Nigeria suppose dey Netflix aswear 😂."

eminex27 said:

"Children in the Senate."

naija.bakers said:

"Two Sagittarius, two fire sign, same day, omo. Both of them should just call a truce because omo! E go hard small 😂."

josephinep1 said:

"Even me myself I burst into laughter 😂😂😂 . He was like ha I was born same month with Natasha 😮😂."

iam_amyzon said:

"Na so God go dey use enemies to announce ur greatness Amen 🙏."

david_capable said:

"This Akpabio has a very likeable personality. I just pray he does well as a Senate president."

