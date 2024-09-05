Nigeria's former minister of labour, Chris Ngige, has landed into serious trouble over job allegations

Chris Ngige was interrogated by the ICPC for five hours on the NSITF contracts and job racketeering during his term as Labour Minister under ex-President Buhari

Ngige, who was in the U.S. for medical check-ups at the time of his invitation, was not arrested but voluntarily provided clarifications on the contract awards, including the controversial e-NSITF project

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has quizzed Chris Ngige, one of the ministers in the cabinet of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, was invited by ICPC and the EFCC. Photo credit: Chris Ngige

Source: Facebook

ICPC hold down Chris Ngige

Ngige, who was in charge of Labour and Employment Ministry, was questioned over his role in some contracts and jobs racketeering that happened in one of the agencies when he held sway.

Sources disclose to Daily Trust that Ngige was asked to clarify his role in various contract awards, including the controversial multi-million naira electronic NSITF project, commonly referred to as e-NSITF, which had received approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

As reported by The New Telegraph, Ngige’s questioning comes after earlier ICPC investigations into the NSITF.

The agency had already invited top officials from NSITF over the payment of N47 million in gratuity to former NSITF Managing Director, Mrs. Maureen Allagoa, while she was still serving in office.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Simon Lalong, Ngige’s successor in the Ministry of Labour, had set up a committee to investigate allegations of irregularities involving contracts worth N1.8 billion within NSITF.

“Yes, our detectives had interaction with him. We had since invited him in line with our SOP but he told us he was outside the country. So, we had to give him some time to finish what he went to do in the US. So, he honoured our invitation yesterday (Wednesday),” one of the operatives disclosed to Daily Trust

An ally of the former minister clarified that Ngige, who was in the U.S. for medical check-ups at the time of his invitation, was not arrested but voluntarily provided clarifications on the contract awards, including the controversial e-NSITF project.

"Nobody can accuse me of corruption," Uzodimma declares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo state on Thursday, August 22, said nobody could accuse him of corruption as a public servant.

Speaking at the Michael Okpara Leadership Lecture and Award 2024 at the Musa Yar' Adua Centre in Abuja, the governor advised public officeholders to live within their legitimate means and desist from corrupt practices.

Source: Legit.ng