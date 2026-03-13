United States President Donald Trump said Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was likely alive but possibly injured following the outbreak of the war

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned neighbouring countries to shut down U.S. military bases or risk being targeted

Leaders of Iran, Israel and the United States vowed to continue fighting as the conflict approached its second week with thousands reported killed

Washington, US - United States President Donald Trump has said he believes Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is still alive.

Speaking further, Trump noted that he has reasons to believe the new supreme leaders has been injured following the outbreak of the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader, is said to be alive while possibly recovering from injuries sustained during the conflict.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News’ The Brian Kilmeade Show, Trump suggested that the cleric had likely survived the early phase of the war, though possibly in a weakened condition.

“I think he probably is (alive). I think he is damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form, you know,” Trump said during the interview, which was published by Fox News on Thursday, March 12.

New leader yet to appear publicly

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s former supreme leader who was reportedly killed on the first day of the conflict, has not been seen in public since he was selected by a clerical assembly on Sunday.

His first remarks after assuming the position were not delivered directly but were instead read out by a television presenter on Thursday, March 12, according to reports.

As reported by Reuters, the newly appointed leader had sustained minor injuries but was continuing to carry out his duties. State television had previously described him as having been wounded during the war.

Iran issues warning over regional military bases

In his initial comments following his appointment, Khamenei reportedly warned that Iran would maintain its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

He also urged neighbouring countries hosting American military installations to shut them down, warning that failure to do so could make them potential targets.

Conflict continues to escalate

The war began on 28 February when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets. Iran has since responded with attacks directed at Israel and Gulf states that host American military bases.

Iran's recently appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to be alive, though he may be injured amid the continuing conflict.

As the conflict approaches its second week, the fighting has reportedly resulted in thousands of casualties and triggered volatility in global financial markets, Vanguard reported.

Despite growing international concern, leaders in Iran, Israel and the United States have continued to signal determination to pursue their respective military objectives as hostilities persist.

Trump says Iran war is nearly over

President Donald Trump has claimed that there is little left for United States forces to strike in Iran, declaring that the conflict involving Washington, Israel and Tehran will end whenever he decides.

Speaking briefly to Axios on Wednesday, March 10, Trump said the bombing campaign was nearing its objectives and progressing faster than expected.

The president argued that Iran posed a broader threat beyond Israel, describing the current military action as a response to decades of regional violence.

