A woman has been sentenced to six months in jail over failure to marry the man who sponsored her higher education

The man had earlier demanded a refund after she broke her promise of marrying him despite his sponsorship and payment of her school fees

The amount that he spent on her education, alongside more details about their relationship have emerged following the court order

A woman named Fortunate Kyarikunda has been sentenced to six months in prison over her failure to marry a man who paid her school fees.

The man, identified as Richard Tumwine, had sponsored the lady’s education with the promise that she would get married to him.

Following her refusal to keep to the promise, the man tried to seek mediation through family and friends.

When the efforts failed, he filed a civil case against her, and she was asked to refund the entire money he spent on her education.

How marriage promise led to education funding

As reported by Monitor, Fortuante and Richard, who were both teachers, met in 2015 at a primary school in Uganda, where they started their romantic relationship.

The two of them entered into an agreement to marry each other in 2018.

Richard financially support Fortunate - including sponsoring her for a diploma in law at the Law Development Center (LDC) where he spent more than 9.4 million shillings (about N101 million).

According to the case, the couple continued their engagement and had set February 2022 as their introduction when Fortunate called off the engagement, saying Richard was of old age.

Man sues woman over failed marriage promise

By calling off their engagement after four years, the court ruled that Fortunate had broken a promise to the detriment of Richard.

When efforts to seek mediation in the matter failed, Richard dragged her to court, where she was asked to refund the entire money he spent on her education.

According to the BBC, Fortunate had argued in court that her parents did not allow her to marry Richard. The court, however, dismissed her claim as "unreasonable, a misrepresentation and a fraud.”

During the case, the magistrate ruled that Kyarikunda had breached the promise to marry and ordered her to refund Shs9.43 million spent on her education, as well as pay Shs1 million in general damages to Tumwine.

Kyarikunda later filed applications seeking to overturn the ruling and halt its execution, but her attempts were futile.

Lady sentenced to jail over refund

Upon her refusal to repay the money, which had now increased to 14m Shillings due to court costs, the Court in Uganda has ordered a woman to be committed to civil prison for up to six months

Magistrate Dianah Nekesa on March 10 ordered Fortunate Kyarikunda to be detained at Rukungiri Government Prison until she pays the money.

A document addressed to the prison superitendent read:

"Whereas the judgement debtor has been brought before this honorable court on this 10th Day of March 2026... You are commanded to and required to take and receive the said Kyarikunda Fortunate into civil prison and keep her imprisoned therein for a period not exceeding six months or until the judgement decree shall sooner be fully satisfied.”

