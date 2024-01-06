Former minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, said the administration of Muhammadu Buhari was not a failure

Ngige said he was part of the Buhari's government and knows about the immediate administration performance

The former Anambra state governor said the Buhari's government completed the Second Niger Bridge, school feeding programme and numerous railways across the country.

Anambra state - Former minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has explained why the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be described as a failure.

According to The Nation, Ngige maintained that the Buhari’s administration completed many projects.

He mentioned the Second Niger Bridge, school food programs, and the Enugu Airport as some of the projects the immediate past administration completed.

He stated this while speaking to newsmen at his home in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area during the distribution of palliatives to APC members, persons with disabilities and the aged. on Saturday, January 6, The Punch reported.

“It is not true that the Buhari administration was a failure. I was part of the government and the administration completed a lot of projects including the Second Niger Bridge, school feeding programme and numerous railways across the country.

