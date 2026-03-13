FIFA is expected to enforce strict stadium security rules during the 2026 World Cup

Food, umbrellas, drones, and several everyday items will not be allowed inside stadiums

Fans will undergo thorough security checks before entering match venues

As excitement builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans across the globe are finalizing their travel plans and preparing to attend matches in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

While ticket prices and seat allocations remain a major talking point, another important detail supporters must consider is the list of items that will not be allowed inside stadiums during the tournament.

Food, umbrellas, and cameras are among 22 items fans are expected not to bring inside any of the 2026 FIFA World Cup host stadiums. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

Although FIFA has yet to release a universal banned-items list for every venue, guidance published by Gillette Stadium, one of the host venues, provides a strong indication of what fans should expect across all 16 stadiums hosting matches.

The restrictions are designed to improve safety and ensure smooth operations during football’s biggest tournament.

Items on the stadium banned list

One of the most surprising items on the prohibited list is outside food and beverages, Football Ground Guide reports.

Fans attending matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will likely not be allowed to bring their own meals, drinks, cans, bottles, or coolers into stadiums.

Umbrellas are also banned, along with portable folding chairs, seat cushions with pockets or zippers, and baby strollers.

These items may seem harmless but could obstruct movement within crowded stadium environments.

Bags will also be strictly limited: only small, clear plastic bags or the smallest handheld wallets will be permitted.

This policy is meant to make security checks faster and more efficient during the tournament.

Cameras, gadgets and devices also banned

Modern technology will also face strict limitations during matches.

As seen on FIFA's official website, devices such as drones, GoPro cameras, and professional video cameras will not be allowed inside stadiums.

Other restricted gadgets include tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, and any form of stick or pole that could potentially pose a safety risk.

Hoverboards and Segways are also prohibited, as are laser pointers and fireworks.

These items are typically banned at major sporting events because they could disrupt the game or endanger players and spectators.

Even clothing or signs containing electronic components, batteries, or wires will be restricted due to security concerns.

The full banned list is as follows:

All bags except one-gallon clear, plastic freeze bags (max 11″ x 11″), clear plastic, vinyl or PVC (12″x 12″ x 6″) and smallest handheld wallets (6.5″ x 4.5″). Animals (other than service animals) Unmanned aerial vehicles, such as drones GoPro cameras and video cameras Tripods or monopods Portable folding and/or standalone chairs Seat cushions with pockets or zippers Strollers or baby seats Coolers or containers, including cans, bottles, and kegs Food or beverages Illegal drugs and substances Weapons of any kind, including pocket/ utility knives Umbrellas Clothing or signs with wires, batteries or electronic components Selfie sticks or any stick or pole of any size Noisemakers, bullhorns, air horns, vuvuzelas Balloons Beach balls, lacrosse balls, inflated soccer balls, and inflated footballs Fireworks, pyrotechnics, flares Laser pointers Hoverboards and Segways Any item deemed inappropriate or dangerous by stadium management

Safety concerns driving FIFA’s strict rules

The strict list of prohibited items reflects FIFA’s efforts to maintain high security standards during the 2026 World Cup.

48 nations are expected to compete at the newly expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by USA, Mexico, and Canada. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

With millions of fans expected to attend matches across North America, organisers are taking extensive precautions to minimise risks related to crowd control, violence, or potential security threats.

Items such as weapons, illegal substances, flares, fireworks, and loud noisemakers, including bullhorns and air horns, are strictly banned.

Balloons, beach balls, inflatable footballs, and other objects that could be thrown onto the pitch are also prohibited.

Despite the restrictions, fans will still be able to bring essential personal belongings such as mobile phones, wallets, and necessary medications.

Supporters with dietary requirements or medical needs may also be allowed to bring specific food or drink items if prior arrangements are made with the stadium authorities.

Iran football team sends message to Trump

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Iranian national football team has sent a message to US President Donald Trump amid uncertainty over their participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

North American countries, USA, Mexico, and Canada, will host the 2026 Mundial from June 14, 2026, the first expanded 48-nation tournament.

Source: Legit.ng