The Imo State Government sealed a hotel and private mortuary in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area after allegations of kidnapping and suspected human organ harvesting.

Officials said the action followed an inspection visit where decomposing and mutilated corpses were reportedly discovered.

Inspection led by health and police officials

According to Vanguard, the inspection was carried out by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Chioma Egu; Chief Pathologist of the Imo State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ibeaja Okechukwu; and the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma.

According to reports, the team visited suspected criminal hideouts in Umuhu Autonomous Community along the Owerri–Aba Expressway.

The exercise involved state government officials, members of the Ngor-Okpala Vigilante Group led by Mr. Henry Ikpe, and the Chairman of Ngor-Okpala LGA, Hon. Mrs. Chika Ibekwe.

Decomposed bodies found in mortuary

Authorities said the mortuary, allegedly owned by the suspect, contained decomposed and mutilated bodies in unhygienic conditions. The discovery raised suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.

Following the findings, the Imo State Government ordered the immediate closure and sealing of both the hotel and mortuary. The suspect’s residence was also searched, and exhibits were reportedly recovered.

Police declare suspect wanted

A statement issued on Saturday night by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, confirmed that the operation was based on credible intelligence linked to Mr. Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, who is currently at large.

“Forensic experts documented and secured evidence at the scene,” the police said, adding that CP Aboki Danjuma assured residents that all accomplices would be tracked and brought to justice.

The police declared Oparaugo wanted and urged members of the public with useful information to report to the nearest police station.

Imo state

Imo State is located in south-eastern Nigeria with Owerri as its capital. Created on February 3, 1976, the state is often referred to as the “Eastern Heartland.” It covers about 5,530 square kilometres and is predominantly inhabited by the Igbo people.

Imo shares boundaries with Anambra, Abia, and Rivers States. Known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant festivals, the state also has a strong agricultural base, particularly in oil palm production.

With a population of over five million, Imo is one of Nigeria’s most densely populated states and plays a significant role in the region’s economy.

Lagos state enacts laws to curb illegal organ harvesting

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Attorney-General of Lagos state and commissioner for justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, announced on Thursday that the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill has been signed into law.

This new law aims to prohibit illegal organ harvesting and ensure ethical medical practices in the state. Speaking at the Ministry of Justice in Alausa, Ikeja, Pedro highlighted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the new laws to demonstrate the government's commitment to the welfare, security, and prosperity of every Lagosian.

In addition to the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Law, four other new laws were signed: the Consumer Protection Law, the Lagos Enforcement Training Institute Laws, the Victims Assistance and Witness Protection Laws, and the Fire and Rescue Service Laws.

Source: Legit.ng