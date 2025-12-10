The APC has now become the only political party controlling all the states in the South-South, a region that houses Nigeria's oil resources

This came after Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers dumped the PDP and joined the APC on Tuesday, December 9, in Port Harcourt, the state capital

The breakdown of the states in Nigeria and their political parties showed that the ruling APC now control 26 of the 36 states of the federation

The defection of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has given the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) total control of the South-South, a region where Nigeria's oil is largely deposited.

Governor Fubara on Tuesday, December 9, announced his official resignation from the leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the APC. He expressed his willingness to fully support President Bola Tinubu, adding that he was there for him during challenges.

With Fubara's defection, the APC now control all six states in the south-south region. At the beginning of President Tinubu's administration, the ruling party only controlled Cross River, but two years later, the party won the off-season election in Edo, while the governors of the remaining four states dumped the PDP for the APC in 2025.

Presently, the APC controls 26 of the 36 states in Nigeria. The PDP has six under its control, while the Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Accord Party and the All Progressive Grand Alliance have one each under their control.

Below is the breakdown of states in each region and their political parties:

South-South states and APC

S/N States Political Party 1 Delta APC 2 Cross River APC 3 Akwa Ibom APC 4 Rivers APC 5 Edo APC 6 Bayelsa APC

South East states and their political parties

S/N States Political Party 1 Anambra APGA 2 Imo APC 3 Enugu APC 4 Ebonyi APC 5 Abia Labour Party

Southwest states and their party

S/N States Political Party 1 Lagos APC 2 Ogun APC 3 Oyo PDP 4 Osun Accord Party 5 Ondo APC 6 Ekiti APC

North-Central States

S/N States Political Party 1 Kwara APC 2 Kogi APC 3 Niger APC 4 Nasarawa APC 5 Benue APC 6 Plateau APC

North East states and their party

S/N States Political Party 1 Borno APC 2 Taraba PDP 3 Yobe APC 4 Gombe APC 5 Adamawa PDP 6 Bauchi PDP

North West states and their party

S/N States Political Party 1 Katsina APC 2 Jigawa APC 3 Sokoto APC 4 Kebbi APC 5 Kaduna APC 6 Zamfara PDP 7 Kano NNPP

