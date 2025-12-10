Africa Digital Media Awards

APC Takes Over Oil-Rich South-South as Breakdown of Parties in Each Region Emerges
Politics

APC Takes Over Oil-Rich South-South as Breakdown of Parties in Each Region Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • The APC has now become the only political party controlling all the states in the South-South, a region that houses Nigeria's oil resources
  • This came after Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers dumped the PDP and joined the APC on Tuesday, December 9, in Port Harcourt, the state capital
  • The breakdown of the states in Nigeria and their political parties showed that the ruling APC now control 26 of the 36 states of the federation

The defection of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has given the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) total control of the South-South, a region where Nigeria's oil is largely deposited.

Governor Fubara on Tuesday, December 9, announced his official resignation from the leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the APC. He expressed his willingness to fully support President Bola Tinubu, adding that he was there for him during challenges.

The APC now control 26 of the 36 states in Nigeria
APC controls 26 out of the 36 states of the federation
Source: Twitter

With Fubara's defection, the APC now control all six states in the south-south region. At the beginning of President Tinubu's administration, the ruling party only controlled Cross River, but two years later, the party won the off-season election in Edo, while the governors of the remaining four states dumped the PDP for the APC in 2025.

Presently, the APC controls 26 of the 36 states in Nigeria. The PDP has six under its control, while the Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Accord Party and the All Progressive Grand Alliance have one each under their control.

Below is the breakdown of states in each region and their political parties:

South-South states and APC

S/N

States

Political Party

1

Delta

APC

2

Cross River

APC

3

Akwa Ibom

APC

4

Rivers

APC

5

Edo

APC

6

Bayelsa

APC

South East states and their political parties

S/N

States

Political Party

1

Anambra

APGA

2

Imo

APC

3

Enugu

APC

4

Ebonyi

APC

5

Abia

Labour Party

Southwest states and their party

S/N

States

Political Party

1

Lagos

APC

2

Ogun

APC

3

Oyo

PDP

4

Osun

Accord Party

5

Ondo

APC

6

Ekiti

APC

APC now has the full control of the states in the south-south region.
APC controls all South-South states in Nigeria
Source: Twitter

North-Central States

S/N

States

Political Party

1

Kwara

APC

2

Kogi

APC

3

Niger

APC

4

Nasarawa

APC

5

Benue

APC

6

Plateau

APC

North East states and their party

S/N

States

Political Party

1

Borno

APC

2

Taraba

PDP

3

Yobe

APC

4

Gombe

APC

5

Adamawa

PDP

6

Bauchi

PDP

North West states and their party

S/N

States

Political Party

1

Katsina

APC

2

Jigawa

APC

3

Sokoto

APC

4

Kebbi

APC

5

Kaduna

APC

6

Zamfara

PDP

7

Kano

NNPP

Governor Adeleke resigns from PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has finally disclosed that he has resigned from the leading opposition party, PDP.

Adeleke made this known on Monday, December 1, adding that he submitted his resignation letter to his ward chairman about a month ago.

Governor Adeleke would be the fifth governor to dump the PDP in 2025 as the leading opposition party continues to battle an internal crisis.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor)

