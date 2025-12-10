APC Takes Over Oil-Rich South-South as Breakdown of Parties in Each Region Emerges
- The APC has now become the only political party controlling all the states in the South-South, a region that houses Nigeria's oil resources
- This came after Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers dumped the PDP and joined the APC on Tuesday, December 9, in Port Harcourt, the state capital
- The breakdown of the states in Nigeria and their political parties showed that the ruling APC now control 26 of the 36 states of the federation
The defection of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has given the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) total control of the South-South, a region where Nigeria's oil is largely deposited.
Governor Fubara on Tuesday, December 9, announced his official resignation from the leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the APC. He expressed his willingness to fully support President Bola Tinubu, adding that he was there for him during challenges.
With Fubara's defection, the APC now control all six states in the south-south region. At the beginning of President Tinubu's administration, the ruling party only controlled Cross River, but two years later, the party won the off-season election in Edo, while the governors of the remaining four states dumped the PDP for the APC in 2025.
Presently, the APC controls 26 of the 36 states in Nigeria. The PDP has six under its control, while the Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Accord Party and the All Progressive Grand Alliance have one each under their control.
Below is the breakdown of states in each region and their political parties:
South-South states and APC
S/N
States
Political Party
1
Delta
APC
2
Cross River
APC
3
Akwa Ibom
APC
4
Rivers
APC
5
Edo
APC
6
Bayelsa
APC
South East states and their political parties
S/N
States
Political Party
1
Anambra
APGA
2
Imo
APC
3
Enugu
APC
4
Ebonyi
APC
5
Abia
Labour Party
Southwest states and their party
S/N
States
Political Party
1
Lagos
APC
2
Ogun
APC
3
Oyo
PDP
4
Osun
Accord Party
5
Ondo
APC
6
Ekiti
APC
North-Central States
S/N
States
Political Party
1
Kwara
APC
2
Kogi
APC
3
Niger
APC
4
Nasarawa
APC
5
Benue
APC
6
Plateau
APC
North East states and their party
S/N
States
Political Party
1
Borno
APC
2
Taraba
PDP
3
Yobe
APC
4
Gombe
APC
5
Adamawa
PDP
6
Bauchi
PDP
North West states and their party
S/N
States
Political Party
1
Katsina
APC
2
Jigawa
APC
3
Sokoto
APC
4
Kebbi
APC
5
Kaduna
APC
6
Zamfara
PDP
7
Kano
NNPP
Governor Adeleke resigns from PDP
Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has finally disclosed that he has resigned from the leading opposition party, PDP.
Adeleke made this known on Monday, December 1, adding that he submitted his resignation letter to his ward chairman about a month ago.
Governor Adeleke would be the fifth governor to dump the PDP in 2025 as the leading opposition party continues to battle an internal crisis.
