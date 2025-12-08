Sokoto state was thrown into mourning following the death of Muhammad Mai Lato, a former member of the house of representatives during the second republic

The passing of Mai Lato, the district head of Wajake in Wamakko local government area (LGA), has been described as a significant loss to Sokoto

Mai Lato died last Thursday, December 4, in Abuja after a prolonged illness and was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affiars, and governance in Nigeria.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - The funeral prayer for Muhammadu Mai Lato, former second republic member of the house of representatives and district head of Wajake, was held in Gumbi town, Wamakko LGA, Sokoto state.

As reported by Vanguard, the late Mai Lato died Thursday, December 4, at a hospital in Abuja after a prolonged illness. He was aged 80.

Sokoto's Muhammad Mai Lato dies in Abuja. Photo credit: @Bellotsoho

Source: Twitter

Mai Lato dies, Sokoto mourns

The even drew a large assemblage of dignitaries, including Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto; All Progressives Congress (APC) leader and former Governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; speaker of the Sokoto state house of assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga; Deputy Speaker, Kabir Ibrahim Kware; State APC chairman, Isa Saddiq Achida; secretary to the state government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa; and chief of staff, Aminu Haliru Dikko.

Also present were legislators, commissioners, federal commissioner of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Bello Abubakar; Alhaji Aliyu Oroji; special advisers, senior special assistants, top government officials, Islamic scholars, business leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, and numerous sympathizers from across the state.

According to a recent statement by Abubakar Bawa, director-general (DG), media and publicity, Government House, Governor Sokoto, while mourning the late District Head, described him as a devout Muslim, humble, honest, sincere, and a leader who dedicated his life to the service of humanity.

He said the late Mai Lato made remarkable contributions to the development of Wajake District and the entire Wamakko Local Government Area.

The governor said:

“Late Muhammad served his people with all the dedication and selflessness expected of a true leader. He has indeed left a vacuum too difficult to fill.”

Governor Aliyu prayed to God to forgive the deceased, accept his noble deeds, and grant him the highest place in paradise. He also prayed for comfort for his family, the Wajake community, and the entire Wamakko Local Government Area over the irreparable loss.

Source: Legit.ng