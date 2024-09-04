Ibrahim Milgoma, former Chairman of the PDP in Sokoto State, has died after a prolonged illness

Sokoto - Ibrahim Milgoma, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, has passed away.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the party's spokesperson, Hassan Sanyinnawal, Milgoma died on Tuesday following a prolonged illness.

Ibrahim Milgoma, PDP chieftain dies Photo credit: Ibrahim Milgoma

Source: Facebook

The party mourned his death, calling it a significant loss both to the PDP in Sokoto State and to the party at the national level, The Punch reported.

He was a distinguished politician, says PDP

Eulogising him, the PDP said:

“The late Ibrahim Milgoma was a distinguished gentleman and respected leader who contributed immensely to the development of Sokoto State and Nigeria in general.

“Sokoto PDP has indeed lost a father and a respected leader who piloted the affairs of the party with the dedication and commitment that ensured the victory of our great party in the 2019 general election.

“The PDP Sokoto State Chapter prays that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, rewards his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus, and grants his household and the entire state the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Gunmen kill Policeman, vigilante in Sokoto

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Gunmen reportedly shot and killed a police officer and a vigilante during a patrol in Sokoto State.

The attack took place around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 2, at Kwanan Milgoma, along the Sokoto-Bodinga road.

While the exact cause and extent of the damage remain unclear, Daily Trust reported, governor Dikko Umaru Radda was in Funtua for a zonal town hall meeting at the time of the attack.

Source: Legit.ng