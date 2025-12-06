The Sokoto state Government dismissed claims that Governor Ahmed Aliyu visited Nnamdi Kanu with Alex Otti

Aliyu was reportedly performing Lesser Hajj on 30 November 2025 while Otti made his visit to Sokoto

Otti was received by Sokoto officials and accompanied to the Government House during his visit

The Sokoto State Government has dismissed claims that Governor Ahmed Aliyu accompanied his Abia State counterpart, Alex Otti, to visit the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at the Sokoto Custodial Centre.

In a statement on Friday, December 6, Aliyu’s spokesman, Abubakar Bawa, said the governor was in the Holy Land performing Lesser Hajj on 30 November 2025, the day Dr Otti made his visit.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State addresses claims that he accompanies his Abia counterpart, Alex Otti, to see the detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: @Dangadooh/@alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Ahmed Aliyu was in the Holy Land performing Lesser Hajj as of 30th November 2025, at the time Dr Otti privately visited Sokoto State,” the statement read.

Otti received by Sokoto officials

The statement added that Otti was welcomed at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport by selected commissioners and special advisers, who then accompanied him to the Sokoto Government House, where he received the customary courtesies accorded to visiting governors, Punch reported.

“As you all know, the people of Sokoto are hospitable. We treat our visitors with utmost respect, irrespective of tribe or religion,” the government said.

Governor Aliyu reaffirms commitment to peace

The Sokoto government emphasised that Aliyu remains committed to the Nigerian project and continues to uphold the rule of law, Vanguard reported.

“The Sokoto State Government reiterates that Governor Ahmed Aliyu holds deep respect for constituted authority, remains committed to the Nigerian project, and continues to be a peace loving and law-abiding citizen,” the statement added.

Public attention follows Otti’s visit to Kanu

The Sokoto state governor, Ahmed Aliyu, clarifies his position regarding reports linking him to Abia Governor Alex Otti’s visit to the detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: @MaziNnamdiKanu

Source: Twitter

The clarification comes after Otti’s visit to Kanu attracted widespread attention, with IPOB describing it as “historic” and “surprising.”

The Abia governor was accompanied by Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu; the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN); and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

"I can't stay in Sokoto prison," Nnamdi Kanu declares

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment, has filed a fresh motion at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking transfer from Sokoto Custodial Centre.

In a motion ex parte, he personally signed, Kanu told the court that his detention in Sokoto would hinder his ability to effectively appeal against his conviction.

The IPOB leader requested that the court hear the motion in his absence, citing the impossibility of personally appearing in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng