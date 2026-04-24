The Oyo Police Command reported a wild elephant invasion that led to a fatal community attack incident

One man was dead with injuries consistent with an animal attack, while another resident went missing

Search operations were launched as security agencies advised residents to avoid the affected area for safety

The Oyo State Police Command has reported a serious incident involving a wild elephant that invaded Innayin community on Thursday, April 23.

The information was shared by the police through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Police confirm a tragic elephant invasion in Oyo, with one resident killed and another still missing. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to the police, the incident happened around 3.30 pm. Officers, working with local vigilantes and hunters, quickly moved to the scene after a distress call from residents.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man identified as Ibrahim Tijani, 45 years old. The police said his body was discovered in a nearby bush with injuries believed to have been caused by a wild animal attack. His remains were taken to the General Hospital in Iwere-Ile.

The command also said another man, Alhaji Muhammadu Bingin, 50 years old, is still missing after reportedly encountering the same animal during the incident.

Search efforts are still ongoing to find him.

The police, however, advised residents to stay away from the affected area and to report any sighting of the elephant to security agencies immediately.

They also said relevant wildlife authorities, including the National Park Service, had been contacted to help handle the situation safely.

The commissioner of police in the state, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, who urged residents to remain calm, also said officers are working with other agencies to secure the area and prevent more danger.

The police thanked residents for their cooperation and asked them to continue supporting security agencies as efforts continue.

Five killed in Oyo National Park attack

Previously, Legit.ng reported that five National Park Service operatives were killed after gunmen stormed their post in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo state during a deadly attack.

Oyo police respond to wild elephant attack as residents urged to stay alert.

Source: Original

The assailants were said to have invaded the facility around 9 pm, shooting and burning some officers while others were reportedly resting, with one victim found dead on a prayer mat.

Community members expressed shock over the incident and cited rising insecurity linked to nearby forest settlements. Authorities later evacuated the remains for investigation as calls for improved security intensified.

Ikoyi-Ile shooting halts Ogbomoso monarch's visit

Legit.ng had reported that gunfire erupted in Ikoyi-Ile, Oyo state, during tensions linked to a planned town hall meeting by the Soun of Ogbomoso. This left several residents injured in the violent clash.

Community groups had earlier opposed the monarch’s visit, insisting that the absence of a traditional ruler made the planned engagement inappropriate, a position they said escalated tensions ahead of the event.

Following the unrest and security concerns, the monarch postponed the visit,

Bandits kill 13, abduct guests

In another report, Legit.ng reported that suspected bandits stormed a wedding ceremony in Kahir, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state, killing 13 people and abducting several guests during the violent night attack.

The armed attackers, reportedly wielding AK-47 rifles, invaded the celebration around 11.47 pm, opened fire on guests, raided nearby shops, and caused panic as residents fled into surrounding bushes for safety.

Police confirmed the abduction but said the exact number remains unclear.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng