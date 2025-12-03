President Bola Tinubu's nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has been commended by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna

The Kaduna governor made the commendation in a long epistle on Tuesday, December 2, stirring reactions from some Nigerians

Tinubu's nomination of General Musa came just one month after he sacked him as the Chief of Defence Staff in a major security overhaul

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has celebrated the nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, as a designated minister under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu had earlier announced the nomination of Musa as a minister-designate, just a day after he held a meeting with him at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, December 1.

Governor Uba Sani commended for nominating General Christopher Musa Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

General Musa visits the presidential villa

General Musa reportedly arrived at the State House around 7 pm and was led to the office of the president immediately. The reason for the meeting was yet to be disclosed as of the time of writing this report.

One month after the sacking of Musa as the CDS, Nigeria has experienced a series of banditry attacks, women and children were kidnapped, and some innocent people were gunned down.

In Niger state, 300 pupils and 15 teachers were kidnapped at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara local government area. Students were kidnapped in Kebbi, and church worshippers were abducted in Kwara state.

However, General Musa's nomination came the day after the resignation of the former Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, from the administration of President Tinubu.

General Musa: Governor Sani commends Tinubu

Reacting to the nomination, Governor Sani described President Tinubu as "a leader who has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to securing our nation." He added that the nomination of General Musa was "a profound vote of confidence."

The governor's epistle has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Saidu Adamu congratulated Musa:

"Well done, our hardworking Governor, for yet another milestone. And to our Gen. CG Musa, congratulations on coming back to continue the fight against the enemies of our nationhood. As the Minister of Defence, you can now exercise your powers to crush those undesirable elements."

Kaduna governor praises President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of General Christopher Musa Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

John commented:

"Time to continue the great collaboration of driving Kaduna to the pinnacle of greatness."

Abraham Thomas commended the nominations:

"CG Musa, a leader that is loved by all religions, no bias or favouritism."

I.A. Sade welcomes the development:

"Congratulations, Gen CG. Insha'Allah, God is with you, and he will help you to deliver and bring long-lasting peace for Nigeria."

Read the full statement here:

Bandits attack: FG denies shutting down schools

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government denounced the report that it has ordered the closure of schools nationwide.

The denial was made in a statement by the Ministry of Education on Saturday, November 24.

According to the ministry, the statement did not originate from the government and urged Nigerians to only follow official reports from the appropriate authority.

Source: Legit.ng