FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that it has not officially received any resignation letter from Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, despite circulating reports in the media.

National Chairman Tanimu Turaki made this clarification following the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, December 2.

Turaki emphasised that while Adeleke has the constitutional right to remain in or leave the party, no official communication regarding his membership status has been received.

Adeleke had announced on Tuesday that he was leaving the PDP, citing the party’s ongoing internal disputes as the reason for his decision.

Turaki added that the PDP became aware of Adeleke’s resignation only through media reports and has not yet received any formal notification from the governor.

“We have seen online a letter said to be from him resigning from our party, but I tell you that we have not, up to this moment, received any formal indication that he has left,” Turaki said.

Adeleke’s name remains on PDP's list

Turaki further stated that Adeleke’s name remains on the list of aspirants vying for the PDP governorship ticket in Osun state.

He noted that the party’s primaries are ongoing peacefully, and Adeleke’s participation—or any withdrawal—will be formally reported.

“As far as we are concerned, even if the letter circulating online is genuine, Gov. Adeleke, like any Nigerian, has the freedom to associate as he wishes,” Turaki said.

“So, if he decides—either in person or via a representative at the centre of the primary—that he has withdrawn or refused to make himself available, then that will form part of the report we will receive.

Turaki said that the power and strength of PDP remained with the people, not persons elected on the platform of the party.

He also said that the party’s governorship primary for Osun was ongoing peacefully, noting that Adeleke remained one of the aspirants in the exercise.

PDP speak on Tinubu's ambassadorial list, security

Turaki said former PDP governors nominated by President Bola Tinubu for non-career ambassadorial roles have not notified the party.

“If they approach us, we will consider their communication on its merit,” he said.

On the country’s escalating insecurity, Turaki said the federal government must urgently review Nigeria’s security architecture.

He said it is untenable for governors to be described as chief security officers when they have no control over security operations in their states.

“We call on the federal government to brace up and begin a comprehensive review of the security framework in this country”

Adeleke yet to inform PDP of his resignation, says Turaki. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_001

Turaki said preparations for the local government election in Anambra were also reviewed and that the party is confident of performing strongly in the polls.

On Tuesday, Adebayo Olugbenga Adedamola was named the governorship candidate of the PDP for the Osun 2026 election, after securing 919 votes in the primary held at the Adolak Hall in Osogbo.

Osun govt speaks on Adeleke’s next move

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Osun commissioner, Kolapo Alimi, has said Governor Ademola Adeleke will formally join a new political party before mid-December.

In an interview, Alimi explained why Governor Adeleke resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Alimi, the governor had already made up his mind and had written his resignation letter since Tuesday, November 4.

Read more Ademola Adeleke news:

Legit.ng reports that Adeleke is the latest governor to leave the major opposition party in 2025.

Other governors who have defected from the PDP include Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu and Douye Diri of Bayelsa. Adeleke will seek re-election on August 8, 2026, in one of the few off-cycle governorship contests.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed August 8, 2026, for the Osun governorship election.

