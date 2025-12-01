Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke imposed a 24-hour curfew on Igbajo after unrest broke out overnight

The government linked the disturbance to tensions following the recent death of Prince Adegboyega Famodun

Security agencies were ordered to maintain round-the-clock surveillance to restore peace and order in the community

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, announced a 24-hour curfew on Igbajo, Boluwaduro Local Government Area, following reports of unrest that began last night and continued into the early hours of today.

Intelligence from the office of the Special Adviser on Security, Barrister Samuel Ojo, confirmed the breakdown of law and order in the community.

Curfew linked to Prince Famodun’s death

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the government explained that the curfew took immediate effect and would remain until peace was fully restored.

The unrest was said to have been triggered by the death of Prince Adegboyega Famodun, who passed away on Saturday last week after a brief illness.

Governor Adeleke condemns civil disobedience

Governor Adeleke condemned the situation, stressing that his administration would not tolerate any form of civil disobedience capable of disrupting peace in Osun State.

He warned both natives and non-natives of Igbajo to maintain order, adding that anyone caught engaging in acts that could worsen the crisis would face the full weight of the law.

Security personnel on red alert

The governor directed security agencies, including the Army, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to take charge of surveillance in Igbajo. He emphasised that the deployment was to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and prevent further escalation.

Governor Adeleke’s statement

Governor Adeleke said:

“It is with deep shock and dismay that I received the sad news of the breakdown of law and order in Igbajo last night till the early hours of today.As a government that believes in the total compliance to the rule of engagement in ensuring peace and order at all times, my administration will not fold its arms to allow the breach of law and order anywhere in the state.Therefore, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, I hereby declare with immediate effect, a total lockdown of the town pending the return to orderliness and harmonious co-existence in the hitherto peaceful and orderly Igbajo town.”

The government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding peace and harmony across Osun State.

Officials urged residents of Igbajo to cooperate with security personnel and abide by the curfew until calm was restored.

