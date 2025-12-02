Nigerian singer Davido posted a one-word message after his uncle, Gov Ademola Adeleke, quit the Peoples Democratic Party

The governor’s resignation has thrown Osun 2026 politics into confusion amid fallout in the PDP

There are strong indications that suggest Adeleke may pursue a second term under a new political platform

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to the resignation of his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng reports that Adeleke formally resigned from the PDP on November 4, 2025. Still, the development became public on Monday night after his resignation letter was released online by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

In the letter addressed to the PDP Ward 2 Chairman in Ede North, Adeleke cited unresolved national-level disputes within the party as the reason for his decision.

Davido posts a one-word message after his uncle, Gov Ademola Adeleke, quit the PDP. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

He acknowledged the party’s support throughout his rise from senator to governor but said the persistent issues made it difficult for him to continue as a member.

Shortly after the news went viral, Davido reacted on his X handle with a short post that read: “Jeje…”

The development comes at a time when the PDP in Osun State is struggling with internal disagreements over its 2026 governorship primary.

The state chapter had earlier announced a postponement of the primary, while the party’s National Working Committee insisted it should proceed.

Adeleke was the only aspirant who purchased the nomination form for the governorship ticket, raising questions about how the primary will be held following his exit.

Meanwhile, there are increasing speculations that Adeleke may seek re-election under the Accord Party, as some of his aides have reportedly moved to the party and taken up key roles.

Earlier reports suggested that Adeleke had attempted to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), but party leaders were said to have rejected his application.

Read the post here:

Netizens react to Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users

@Iamfredison:

"I think there should be a provision in the constitution stating that if you win an election with party A and after some years hold a political position with the platform of that same party, and you decamp to party B, then by all means, you must resign your position...."

@Atams_AT:

"Something that really needs to be looked into in our constitution is this decamping from one party to another. If you win an election on the platform of one party, you shouldn't be able to decamp to another party while being in an elected office from another party. After all, we vote for parties and not candidates. Doesn't make any sense that we'll vote for party A, and then the candidate will decamp at his leisure to party B. It's an injustice to the people."

@_ugomsinachi:

"Davido, you have to include "Osun tour in the calendar oo". The work just got harder and the chances of winning got slimmer. It's not easy to bring a new party into people'a consciousness and get it to the required momentum that wins an election but it is surely doable. Even your uncle will need to learn more styles of dancing."

@DrDominic05:

"I love you bro and enjoy your music, however I have always wondered what great influence you made for better governance in Osun state? or is it that its not been documented? Because I haven’t seen much. I really thought your uncle would do great things esp with your advice."

Davido is the nephew of Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido’s brother, Adewale, brags about singer’s worth

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Adewale Adeleke, Davido's elder brother, sparked reactions online after responding to a curious fan.

The music star and other members of his family hosted a lavish wedding for their cousin, Brenda Adeleke, the daughter of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who passed away in 2017.

Adewale shared a picture of himself, Davido, and the two sons of Governor Ademola Adeleke on his X account after the wedding. A fan commented on the people in the picture, claiming they were all worth N500 billion.

Source: Legit.ng