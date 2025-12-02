Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Adebayo Adedamola has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun state 2026 election.

Adedamola polled 919 votes out of 957 cast in the primary held in Osogbo, the state capital.

As reported by The Punch, the chairman of the primary, Humphrey Abba, announced the result on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

”Void votes 20. We told you earlier that one of the aspirants withdrew. The candidate who got the remaining votes is Adebayo Adedamola with 919 votes and stands elected and returned.”

The Secretary of the Committee in charge of the primary, Sunday Solarin, said Governor Ademola Adeleke and Adebayo Adedamola were the two aspirants seeking the party’s ticket.

Governor Adeleke's name appeared on the ballot paper for the PDP governorship primary despite announcing his resignation from the party.

Solarin had announced the start of voting shortly after accreditation of delegates ended around 11:35 a.m.

