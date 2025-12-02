An Osun commissioner, Kolapo Alimi, has said Governor Ademola Adeleke will formally join a new political party before mid-December

In an interview, Alimi explained why Governor Adeleke resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

According to Alimi, the governor had already made up his mind and had written his resignation letter since Tuesday, November 4

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun state, will announce his new political party soon.

Vanguard quoted Kolapo Alimi, Osun’s commissioner for information and public enlightenment, saying the governor will announce his new political party before Saturday, December 13.

Osun state government comments on Governor Ademola Adeleke’s next political move following his resignation from the PDP. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Legit.ng had reported on Monday, December 1, how Governor Adeleke resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), blaming the party's national crisis.

In a statement issued by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson, Adeleke announced his resignation in a letter dated November 4 and addressed to the chairman of Ward II in Sagba Abogunde, Ede North local government area (LGA) of Osun.

Adeleke did not disclose the political party he intends to join following his exit from the PDP.

Adeleke's aide confirms upcoming announcement

But speaking during a political programme on Rave FM in Osogbo on Tuesday, December 2, Alimi confirmed that the governor quietly submitted his resignation letter to the relevant party executives in early November.

The Nigerian Tribune quoted Alimi as saying:

“The governor is happy with the reaction so far, and everybody understands that had it not been the crisis or division at the national level, the governor wouldn’t have defected. It is about facing reality.”

Furthermore, the commissioner disclosed that consultations are ongoing regarding his principal’s next political destination.

He said:

“On or before December 12 or 13, everybody would have known. The resignation would have been unnecessary had it been that the PDP is not fractionalised at the national level.”

Osun government reacts to Governor Ademola Adeleke’s next political move after PDP exit. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01

Legit.ng reports that Adeleke is the latest governor to leave the major opposition party in 2025.

Other governors who have defected from the PDP include Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Adeleke will seek re-election on August 8, 2026, in one of the few off-cycle governorship contests.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed August 8, 2026, for the Osun governorship election.

