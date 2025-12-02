President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the new minister of defence

In his letter to the senate, President Tinubu expressed confidence in General Musa’s ability to lead the ministry of defence and strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture

Tinubu conveyed General Musa’s nomination as the successor to Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned on Monday, December 1

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has nominated Christopher Musa as the new minister of defence.

In a letter to Godswill Akpabio, the senate president, Tinubu conveyed Musa’s nomination as the successor to Mohammed Badaru who resigned on Monday, December 1.

General Christopher Musa's five major roles before becoming defence minister.

A statement issued on Tuesday, December 2, by Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson, stated that President Tinubu was confident that Musa would bring renewed leadership to the defence ministry at a time the government has declared a national security emergency.

Legit.ng examines 10 roles held by the defence minister-designate before his latest appointment.

General Christopher Musa's career

Musa, 57, was the general staff officer 1, Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division.

He also held the positions of commanding officer 73 Battalion, assistant director Operational Requirements at Department of Army Policy and Plans, and infantry representative/member training team at the Armour Corps of the Nigerian Army's headquarters.

In 2019, he was the deputy chief, Staff Training/Operations, headquarters Infantry Centre and Corps, commander Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole, and commander Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad region.

In 2021, Musa was the theatre commander, Operation Hadin Kai, the Nigerian military's counter-insurgency initiative in the northeast. His last position before his appointment as chief of defence staff (CDS) was commander, Nigerian Army Infantry Corps.

Kaduna governor celebrates Musa’s appointment

Meanwhile, Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna, has expressed delight with Musa's appointment.

Legit.ng reports that Musa hails from Zangon Kataf local government area (LGA) in Southern Kaduna state.

In a statement he shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Governor Sani described General Musa as an "illustrious son and patriot".

He said:

"For us in Kaduna state, General Musa’s nomination evokes deep gratitude. Since May 2023, he has been a steadfast ally in our quest to secure every community across our state. His wise counsel, measured interventions, and firm support were instrumental in stabilising areas once troubled by banditry and insurgent activity."

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state hails the appointment of General Christopher Musa as defence minister-designate, praising his patriotism.

The Kaduna state governor added:

"I, therefore, urge the senate to accord this distinguished officer expedited screening and approval. Our nation stands to benefit immensely from his experience, clarity of purpose, and unwavering patriotism.

"Congratulations, General Christopher Gwabin Musa. Nigeria salutes your service. Kaduna celebrates your ascent. And history, no doubt, will remember you kindly."

Tinubu meets ex-CDS Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that General Musa met with President Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja.

General Musa arrived at the state house at about 7:03 p.m. on Monday, December 1, and was led into the president’s office area by a senior security official.

Dressed in dark-green traditional northern attire with elbow-length sleeves, it was gathered that the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was the first time the former CDS was meeting with President Tinubu since he retired on October 24, 2025.

