President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a fresh appointment to former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa

Tinubu nominated General Musa as the new Minister of Defence to replace Abubakar Badaru, who resigned on Monday, December 1, 2025

Recall that Tinubu sacked General Musa and some other service chiefs in October 2027 in a major shakeup of the country's security architecture

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, as the new Minister of Defence.

President Tinubu sent General Musa’s name in a letter to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation as the successor to Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned on Monday, December 1, 2025.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five interesting things to know about the incoming minister of defense.

Five things to know about General Christopher Musa

Date of Birth:

General Christopher Gwabin Musa was born on December 25, 1967, in Sokoto State.

The distinguished soldier will turn 58 in about three weeks.

2. Educational background:

General Musa received his primary and secondary education in Sokoto State.

He attended the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria and graduated in 1986.

Musa proceeded to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to earn his Bachelor of Science degree upon graduation in 1991.

3. Military Career and Appointments:

General Musa was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1991.

Chief of Defence Staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces from June 2023 to October 2025

Commander, Nigerian Army Infantry Corps in the Headquarters Infantry Centre and Corps between 2022 – 2023

Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai in Northeast Nigeria from 2021 – 2022

Commander, Sector 3, Multinational Joint Task Force Lake Chad Region 2019 – 2021

Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, Northeast Nigeria 2019 – 2021

Deputy Chief of Staff, Training/Operations in the Headquarters Infantry Centre and Corps in 2019

4. Awards and Honors:

Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012

Recognized for exemplary military leadership and operational excellence.

5. Key Achievements:

Extensive experience in high-stakes counter-insurgency environments, including leadership of multinational forces in the Lake Chad region.

Instrumental in strengthening Nigeria's defense posture through innovative training and operational strategies.

Appointed Chief of Defence Staff by President Tinubu in 2023, demonstrating trust in strategic command capabilities.

Tinubu holds meeting with ex-CDS Musa

Recall that President Tinubu met with General Musa at the State House in Abuja on Monday, December 1

The former military boss reportedly arrived at the presidential villa at about 7 pm and was led straight to the office of the president.

Tinubu declares nationwide security emergency

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu declared a nationwide emergency on security while addressing the security situation in the country.

The president, in a statement, also ordered the immediate recruitment into the police and the army to strengthen the forces.

Tinubu also ordered the immediate deployment of the forest guards who have been trained by the DSS.

