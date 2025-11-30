Africa Digital Media Awards

Kogi State Government Promises to Rescue Abducted Worshippers, Intensifies Manhunt
Nigeria

Kogi State Government Promises to Rescue Abducted Worshippers, Intensifies Manhunt

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Armed bandits stormed a church in Ejiba, Yagba West, abducting worshippers during Sunday service
  • The Kogi State government confirmed intensified patrols and a manhunt to rescue the victims
  • Officials said Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo was coordinating security operations to restore calm

The Kogi State government confirmed on Sunday that it had intensified surveillance and patrols following an attack on the Cherubim and Seraphim church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area.

Reports indicated that the pastor of the church, his wife, and an unconfirmed number of worshippers were abducted during the service.

Governor Ododo coordinates security patrols as bandits abduct worshippers in Yagba West.
Kogi State intensifies manhunt after Ejiba church attack, pledges rescue of abducted worshippers.
Source: Twitter

Security agencies mobilised in Kogi

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said the state’s security network had swung into action. He explained that both conventional security agencies and local security groups were working together to track down the perpetrators.

Fanwo stated:

“Yes, I have information to that effect, and I am also aware that the security network, comprising the conventional security agencies and the local security architecture, is currently doing what they should do.

The authorities of Yagba West Local Government Council are working hard with the security agencies to ensure those kidnapped are rescued alive.

The perpetrators, too, already know that Kogi will do everything possible to secure every one of its citizens abducted.”

The Commissioner added that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo was directly coordinating the operations. He assured that updates would be provided to the press as the rescue mission progressed.

Citizens urged to remain security-conscious

Fanwo further urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to the authorities.

He said:

“We urge the citizens to be security-conscious and also report suspicious movement and faces to security agencies. When you see something, say something.”

He also advised worship centres located in remote areas to reconsider holding services in crime-prone zones until the security situation improved.

Kogi government vows swift rescue, urges vigilance after Cherubim and Seraphim church abduction.
Kogi government vows swift rescue, urges vigilance after Cherubim and Seraphim church abduction. Photo credit: GovOdodo/x
Source: Twitter

Kogi state

Kogi State, known as the “Confluence State,” was created on August 27, 1991, from parts of Kwara and Benue States.

Its capital, Lokoja, is historically significant as the first administrative capital of modern Nigeria and the meeting point of the Niger and Benue rivers. The state covers about 29,833 km² and is home to diverse ethnic groups including Igala, Ebira, and Okun (Yoruba).

With an estimated population of over 4.4 million (2022), Kogi is rich in natural resources such as coal, limestone, and iron ore. Agriculture, trade, and mining drive its economy, alongside growing cultural tourism.

Gunmen attack Kogi church, kidnap pastor, wife, members

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed bandits reportedly attacked a newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church during Sunday service in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Legit.ng reports that armed bandits stormed a Kwara church during a Thanksgiving service, leaving three people dead and dozens abducted.

Pastor Abiodun Bamidele said about 35 worshippers were taken away in the attack on Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun. The congregation had gathered to celebrate the rescue of 18 kidnapped members only weeks earlier.

