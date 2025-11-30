Armed bandits stormed a church in Ejiba, Yagba West, abducting worshippers during Sunday service

The Kogi State government confirmed intensified patrols and a manhunt to rescue the victims

Officials said Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo was coordinating security operations to restore calm

The Kogi State government confirmed on Sunday that it had intensified surveillance and patrols following an attack on the Cherubim and Seraphim church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area.

Reports indicated that the pastor of the church, his wife, and an unconfirmed number of worshippers were abducted during the service.

Security agencies mobilised in Kogi

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said the state’s security network had swung into action. He explained that both conventional security agencies and local security groups were working together to track down the perpetrators.

Fanwo stated:

“Yes, I have information to that effect, and I am also aware that the security network, comprising the conventional security agencies and the local security architecture, is currently doing what they should do.

The authorities of Yagba West Local Government Council are working hard with the security agencies to ensure those kidnapped are rescued alive.

The perpetrators, too, already know that Kogi will do everything possible to secure every one of its citizens abducted.”

The Commissioner added that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo was directly coordinating the operations. He assured that updates would be provided to the press as the rescue mission progressed.

Citizens urged to remain security-conscious

Fanwo further urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to the authorities.

He said:

“We urge the citizens to be security-conscious and also report suspicious movement and faces to security agencies. When you see something, say something.”

He also advised worship centres located in remote areas to reconsider holding services in crime-prone zones until the security situation improved.

Kogi State, known as the “Confluence State,” was created on August 27, 1991, from parts of Kwara and Benue States.

Its capital, Lokoja, is historically significant as the first administrative capital of modern Nigeria and the meeting point of the Niger and Benue rivers. The state covers about 29,833 km² and is home to diverse ethnic groups including Igala, Ebira, and Okun (Yoruba).

With an estimated population of over 4.4 million (2022), Kogi is rich in natural resources such as coal, limestone, and iron ore. Agriculture, trade, and mining drive its economy, alongside growing cultural tourism.

