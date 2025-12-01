National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu has held a strategic engagement with the Christian Association of Nigeria, parents, and staff of the abducted Niger students

Ribadu assured that the abducted students and staff are in good condition and will soon be reunited with their families

He emphasised that the federal government is committed to stopping terrorism and banditry in Nigeria

Papiri, Niger state - The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has assured that the pupils and staff abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwarra LGA of Niger state, will soon be back home.

Ribadu gave the assurance during a solidarity visit to Bishop Bulus Yohanna, the Catholic bishop of Kontagora Diocese and proprietor of the school, following the November 21 abduction in which gunmen seized 315 people, including 303 students and 12 teachers.

Ribadu said all of the abducted people are alive, in stable condition, and will soon be reunited with their families.

His comments also follow claims by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger state that about 50 abducted students escaped from captivity two days after the incident.

“This is a solemn and difficult moment for us, especially after hearing from parents and community leaders,” Ribadu said, according to a statement from the diocese. “We take responsibility because it is our duty to protect you. The children are doing fine, and they will be back soon.”

Niger school abduction: Tinubu is concerned

Ribadu added that President Bola Tinubu is personally concerned about the incident and halted official engagements to monitor developments.

“Mr. President is in pain; he is in sorrow just like all of us. He suspended his intended travel because of this matter,” he said.

Ribadu declared that the federal government would no longer tolerate criminal activities targeting vulnerable Nigerians, particularly children.

“Enough is enough. We will be relentless in our efforts. We are all under attack, and we must not allow bad people to divide us or weaken our resolve,” he said.

He noted that several international partners are supporting Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.

“Many good people from all over the world are supporting us, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and others. The global community is coming together to defeat this evil that has plagued Nigeria for two decades,” he added.

CAN hails Rubadu on Niger abduction

Earlier, Bishop Yohanna thanked the President for his swift intervention and presented a report on the incident to the NSA. The two later held a closed-door meeting that lasted about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Niger state chapter of CAN confirmed after the attack that 215 students and 12 staff were abducted, while about 50 students managed to escape and have since been reunited with their families.

The latest incident follows a series of mass kidnappings targeting schools in northern Nigeria, reigniting calls for stronger school security and coordinated community vigilance.

