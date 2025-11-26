PDP chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, has said that he will be joining the 2027 governorship election race in Oyo state under the umbrella of the party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and youth development advocate, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has declared his interest in joining the 2027 governorship race in Oyo state under the umbrella of the party.

Ajadi made the declaration at the Oyo PDP secretariat in Molete, Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday, November 25. The event was attended by party leaders, traditional families, community groups, youth organisations, and supporters from all 33 local government areas.

PDP leaders present as Ajadi joins guber race

In a rare show of organisational unity, the entire 39-member Oyo State PDP Executive Committee and the 33 Local Government Party Chairmen were present, an indication many interpreted as a strong and early endorsement of Ajadi’s ambition.

Speaking after a high-level meeting with the party leadership, Ajadi said his entry into the 2027 race was driven by ancestral duty and the need to expand his humanitarian impact. He added that “My father’s land has called me home”.

Ajadi, who traces his paternal roots to Osegere in Egbeda Local Government, said the people urged him to bring his long-standing philanthropic interventions formally into Oyo State through public leadership.

“My people told me that Oyo State needs more of my humanitarian touch than ever before,” he said. “I have touched lives across the nation, but they said the good work must now be brought home.”

What Ajadi has been doing

Over the years, Ajadi has built a reputation through the Ajadi Movement, which focuses on youth empowerment, community development, transparent governance, and support for vulnerable groups.

His interventions include business grants, medical outreaches, rural development schemes, skills acquisition programmes, and direct welfare support. Recently, in Ibafo, Ogun State, he funded the rehabilitation of more than twelve major link roads, bringing relief to thousands of residents and motorists. Ajadi said his governorship aspiration is intended to expand these programmes.

Ajadi commended Governor Seyi Makinde, describing him as a visionary leader whose achievements must be sustained.

He added:

“Part of my manifesto is to continue where he stops because continuity is sacrosanct. Governance must be consistent if we want positive legacies to endure.”

He said his agenda would focus on economic expansion, security enhancement, youth engagement, rural development, and people-centred policies.

Ajadi attends PDP convention in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Ogun state governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Olufemi Ajadi, has stormed the PDP national convention in Ibadan.

Ajadi's appearance at the convention came days after his resignation from the NNPP and defection to the PDP.

Speaking on the convention, Ajadi said that the event is a defining moment for the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

