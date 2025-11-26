Senior ADC figures held a closed-door strategy meeting at the party’s new Abuja headquarters

Party insiders said the talks addressed rising insecurity and preparations for the 2027 elections

The session followed Atiku Abubakar’s recent registration as an ADC member, which boosted political interest in the coalition

Top figures of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) gathered in Abuja on Wednesday, November 26, for a closed-door session that signalled renewed movement within the opposition coalition.

The meeting took place at the party’s newly unveiled national headquarters in Wuse and drew some of the most influential actors in the bloc.

National Chairman Senator David Mark led the session. Those present included former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal and former Kaduna governor Mallam Nasir El Rufai. Former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi, former ADC National Chairman Dr Ralph Nwosu and the party’s National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi were also in attendance.

Talks on national security and opposition plans

Party sources told Daily Trust that the gathering may have reviewed the deteriorating security situation across the country. Discussions also reportedly touched on the coalition’s roadmap as it positions itself for the 2027 general elections.

The meeting brought together partners in the wider opposition alliance that has been working to present a stronger counterweight to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Stakeholders have been holding intermittent consultations since the coalition was announced earlier in the year.

The Abuja session followed renewed activity within the bloc in recent days. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar collected his registration card as an ADC member, a move that stirred debate across the political scene and added weight to speculations about a broader realignment ahead of the next polls.

Buhari’s ex-minister dumps APC, defects to ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Party (ADC).

The former minister, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 2, announced his defection to the coalition party, adding that his decision was not out of anger or grief for his former party, but out of love for Kebbi state and Nigeria at large.

In the state, Malami announced his resignation from the ruling party, alleging that "Nigeria is bleeding." He decried the insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria, making reference to kidnapping, banditry and terrorism, adding that they have become normalised.

The former AGF also accused the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government and the ruling party of prioritising politics over governance at the detriment of the safety of its people. Adding that these are his reasons for dumping the APC for the ADC.

Osun Gov Adeleke breaks silence on dumping PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, denied claims about his rumoured defection to the ruling APC.

Contrary to speculations making the rounds regarding his second term bid in 2027, Governor Adeleke also reaffirmed his membership of the PDP.

The governor spoke on Saturday, July 5, as he further assured the people of Osun state of his mandate and five-point agenda.

