President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, has told opposition figure Peter Obi that the government will not forgive him

The presidency took exception to Obi's remarks, interpreted as welcoming possible United States military action in Nigeria

Onanuga made the comments in a quoted X post, referring to a video in which Obi was heard welcoming Trump’s invasion threat

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has said the present administration “shall never forget and forgive Peter Obi”.

Onanuga accused Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, of supporting a foreign invasion in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that earlier in November, US President Donald Trump warned on his social media platform that if the Nigerian government "continues to allow the killing of Christians," the US may halt all aid and intervene militarily "guns-a-blazing."

He ordered the Defence Department, which he recently rebranded as the “Department of War” without making an official name change, to prepare for potential fast-strike operations.

Trump wrote, directing Pete Hegseth, US secretary of war, to act

“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Hegseth publicly replied:

“Yes sir, the Department of War is preparing for action.”

The violence in Nigeria has gained growing attention from conservative circles in the US, including Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Riley Moore, both from Trump’s Republican Party.

Independent monitors, including the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, report that tens of thousands of civilians have died in Nigeria in recent years, with both Christians and Muslims among the victims.

Speaking on the US' threats during a public event, Obi, a presidential aspirant in the coming 2027 election, said Trump’s remark is “a welcome speech”.

Bayo Onanuga slams Peter Obi

Reacting to the video of Obi speaking on the US threats, Onanuga wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, November 25:

“We shall never forget and forgive Peter Obi for supporting a foreign invasion of Nigeria.”

Peter Obi decries worsening insecurity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi lamented over the alarming increase in the level of insecurity across Nigeria in recent times.

Obi poured out his pain via a post on his official X page, saying: “The past 10 days in Nigeria have witnessed unprecedented negative news, a level of chaos, insecurity, and institutional decay that should trouble the conscience of all the leaders."

According to Obi, each day confronts Nigerians with a new tragedy and a new reminder that the country is drifting amid "a clear absence of competent, compassionate, responsive and responsible leadership."

