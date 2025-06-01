Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has mentioned the most honest living Nigeria at the moment

Omokri said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu is the most honest Nigerian

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Omokri's comment describing Ribadu as most honest man in Nigeria

Lagos state - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has described has showed praise and encomium on the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Omokri described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's NSA, Ribadu as the most honest man in Nigeria.

He stated this via his X handle @renoomokri on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

“With the most honest man in Nigeria, National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in front of President Bola Tinubu's office.”

Nigerians react as Omokri describes Ribadu as most honest Nigerian

@interflex2004

Ribadu, a main of integrity, a very principled man who is worthy of emulation. I adore you sir.

@1newsfreak

These are men of integrity and common sense.

@Ola_AboniMaru

Our president 2031 @NuhuRibadu

@Mekmax07

Tomorrow when you fall out with him, he'll automatically become the most dishonest man in Nigeria. Na person wey no know you dey take you serious. You've lost every shred of relevance.

@wole_id91

You mean he is more honest than you, your wife and president Tinubu?

@Jay_Blunty

Na so dem talk wey baba Buhari mishandled Nigeria into utter financial ruin. Honesty doesn’t run government. We need leaders who can steer the Nigerian ship to prosperity. Encourage Mallam Ribadu to focus on corruption and leave that his political ambition.

@wuwaika

Tomorrow you fit still talk say na him be the most dishonest man Abi no be you again.

@Princzkod

O boy

You mean sat this man. Honesty pass PMB. No wahala.

@gentleman_8741

Today, he is the most honest man, tomorrow, when you disagree with him, you will call him unprintable names. We know your pattern.

@michellekaro3

Tomorrow once he comes as contestant in the opposition against your preferred, you will call him a dishonest man and all unprintable names.

@contentandmemes

When you find him in the opposite side of politics you will start abusing him. No one should take you seriously.

Ribadu opens up on allegation of referring to Tinubu as corrupt

Recall that President Bola Tinubu's national security adviser Ribadu denied allegation that he once referred to the president as a corrupt Nigeria.

Ribadu, who was accused of making the statement when he was the EFCC chairman, said he never shared such a view about Tinubu when he was the governor of Lagos state.

The NSA then challenged the accuser to provide evidence of the allegation or apologise within the next seven days.

2031 presidency: Ribadu reacts to El-Rufai's allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ribadu said he has not discussed the 2031 presidential ambition with anyone and that his focus is on his current job while dismissing Nasir El-Rufai's claim.

El-Rufai, the ex-Kaduna governor, alleged that Ribadu and Governor Uba Sani are out to tarnish his image because of the NSA's presidential ambition, adding that they were once his friends.

However, Ribadu maintained that he had been enduring attacks from El-Rufai out of respect for their past relationship and that he would not start joining issues with him now, but maintained that there is a need to clarify the alleged presidential ambition.

