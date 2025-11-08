Reno Omokri has emphasised that true wealth is defined by simplicity, purpose, and control over one’s time and money

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, has highlighted a few life lessons gained from meeting individuals who have reached the pinnacle of financial success - dollar billionaires.

Omokri took to his official X account to speak on his encounter after meeting and spending time with three of the wealthiest men in Nigeria - Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga and Tony Elumelu.

Reno Omokri lists 12 things he learned from hanging out with Dangote, Adenuga and Elumelu

These are men whose names command respect not only for their vast fortunes but for their influence, vision, and impact on the continent.

In the post that Omokri titled, "12 Things I Learned From Hanging Out With Dollar Billionaires", he wrote:

I have met three of the wealthiest men in Nigeria and Africa, who are all dollar billionaires, and one common thread I found in each of them is simplicity. In dressing, speech and action. I also learned the following things from them:

Gain control over your money in your youth, or the lack of money will make others gain control over you in your old age. How you spend your time affects your net worth more than how you spend your money. If you have money but no control over your time, you are merely rich. Only when you have both money and control over your time are you truly wealthy. If you want to make a million dollars, you must stop giving a million excuses. If you are unwilling to invest in yourself, investors will also be reluctant to invest in you. Money cannot buy happiness. But it can pay for experiences that produce happiness. Real wealth is not loud. It is subtle. Billionaire money is often quiet. If anything, it is their intellect that is loud. The rich are fixated on buying luxuries, while the wealthy are focused on building their legacies. Riches do not come because you make wishes. Wealth only results from making plans and implementing them. The truly wealthy don't dress to impress or according to how they want to be addressed. They dress as the situation warrants. Wealth that feeds your pride will make your wealth slide. Wealth turns purpose into power, while purpose turns wealth into aura.

In conclusion, my time with these gentlemen proved to me that no matter what people who don't have money say, the truth is that wealth makes every aspect of your life better than poverty.

The more money you have, the more your ability to live the life of your dreams and help others achieve that level of fulfilment. Therefore, make money. But make it legitimately.

