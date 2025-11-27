CSN has accused the ADC of exploiting Nigeria’s insecurity to score political points and weaken trust in government and security agencies

CSN president said the ADC’s allegations lack evidence and risk demoralising security personnel working under intense pressure

The group warned that reckless political commentary can fuel fear, hinder community cooperation, and distort ongoing efforts to reinforce security nationwide

A civil society coalition has criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC), accusing the party of using Nigeria’s security problems to gain political attention instead of helping to solve them.

The group, Citizens for Secure Nation (CSN), made its position known in Kaduna on Thursday. Its president, Alhaji Musa Danladi Maikawa, said the ADC’s recent comments on insecurity were meant to weaken public trust in the government and security agencies.

ADC faces backlash as CSN says its comments on insecurity could mislead Nigerians. Photo credit: OfficialABBAT, Atiku

Source: Twitter

According to Maikawa, the opposition party crossed a dangerous line by making strong accusations without any evidence. He warned that discussions about security should be based on facts because the country is facing serious challenges such as banditry, kidnapping, and attacks on schools.

He said the ADC was taking advantage of the pain and fear of victims’ families just to score political points.

Maikawa explained that security agencies are under heavy pressure as they try to stabilise affected regions, and negative statements could demoralise personnel who risk their lives daily.

He also said the party’s criticism of recent rescue operations was unfair, insisting that the military, police, and intelligence units had stepped up their efforts in many locations.

“We cannot allow a political party to weaponise the pain of grieving families for narrow advantage. Our country is going through a difficult period and what we need is constructive engagement, not reckless commentary that undermines the morale of security personnel risking their lives every day,” Maikawa said.

CSN warns against false claims on security

The coalition warned that painting government or security forces as collaborators with criminals is dangerous and can stop communities from cooperating with authorities. Maikawa stressed that none of the claims made by the ADC were backed by proof.

He also defended the temporary closure of some schools, saying it was a safety step recommended after assessing areas at higher risk of attacks. According to him, federal and state governments are already reinforcing security around schools to allow safe reopening.

Maikawa dismissed claims that government was “surrendering” to terrorists, saying that countries all over the world close public places when credible threats arise.

CSN faults ADC for unfair criticism of Tinubu’s handling of Nigeria’s insecurity. Photo credit: Atiku

Source: Twitter

“It is irresponsible to suggest that government is surrendering to terrorists simply because it has taken precautionary action to prevent children from being harmed. Countries across the world shut down facilities when credible threats arise. What matters is that the closures are temporary and that security is being scaled up so teaching can resume,” Maikawa declared.

He urged opposition parties to show restraint and put the country first when speaking on security matters. Nigeria’s fight against violent groups, he said, requires unity, accurate information, and responsible public communication.

Maikawa added that CSN would continue to track statements from political actors and challenge any narratives that create fear or mislead Nigerians about ongoing security efforts.

ADC leaders meet to shape 2027 strategy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that top figures of African Democratic Congress (ADC) convened a closed‑door strategy meeting at its new national headquarters in Abuja.

Leaders present, including David Mark, Nasir El‑Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and former SGF Babachir Lawal, reportedly discussed worsening national insecurity and plans for the 2027 general elections.

The meeting underscores the coalition’s push to present itself as a credible alternative ahead of 2027, following the recent membership of Atiku Abubakar and others, signalling renewed momentum in opposition politics.

Source: Legit.ng