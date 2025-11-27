Boko Haram Members Found in Army and Police Recruitment List – Lawmaker

Nigerian lawmaker Ahmed Wase disclosed that Boko Haram members and criminals were once found on army and police recruitment lists

Ahmed Wase, leader of the North Central Caucus in the House of Representatives, revealed that names of Boko Haram members and other criminal elements were once discovered on the Nigerian Army and Police recruitment list.

The lawmaker, who represents Wase federal constituency of Plateau State, made the disclosure on Wednesday during a special plenary session of the House focused on national security.

Wase, a former deputy speaker, warned that such infiltration undermined the country’s security architecture. He added that his claims could be confirmed by Muktar Betara, former Chairman of the House Committee on Defence.

Boko Haram Infiltration in Security Institutions

Wase said the development highlighted deep flaws in Nigeria’s recruitment processes, which had allowed individuals with criminal backgrounds to enter sensitive security institutions.

He stated:

“My brother, former chairman of defence, and my very good friend, will bear me witness. There were moments in time when, in the process of recruitment, Boko Haram were found in the list. Other criminals, armed robbers, gangs, were found in the list of Nigerian army and police.

“There has to be a thorough way of ensuring that when we are recruiting, those of us who are politicians should recommend people of good character and integrity. That’s the only way we can solve this problem.”

Call for Integrity in Recruitment

The lawmaker stressed that politicians must recommend only people of integrity to security agencies. He warned that once criminals entered the system, it became almost impossible to resolve the problems they created.

“Yes, as politicians, it’s good to recommend. This is what we are here for. But when you are recommending, please recommend people of integrity, people that will meet standards and ensure that they give the best access to our country,” Wase said.

Insecurity in North Central Zone

Wase added that 52% of insecurity and insurgency in Nigeria was taking place in the North Central geopolitical zone. He disclosed that he had personally lost family members to terrorist attacks, including a brother and a cousin.

He explained that insecurity had become so overwhelming that his surviving younger brother begged him to help secure a transfer out of their community.

“Mr. Speaker, respected colleagues, as I am speaking to you, within the armed forces, I once spoke here, I lost one of the most gallant Nigerian soldiers, my cousin, in the course of this. I lost my younger brother, same mother, in Borno and today I will say without mincing words that even as we try to solve the issues… I lost my nephew,” he said.

Wase also called for a review of the presidential order to withdraw police officers from guarding VIPs. He argued that such a directive needed to be categorised to avoid creating further security challenges, especially for public office holders.

