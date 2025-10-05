The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to the state of insecurity across the 36 states of the federation

The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cares more about political appearances than the lives of Nigerian citizens

Abdullahi said Tinubu's government is insensitive to the state of insecurity and has no action plan on how to support the affected communities or hold those responsible to account

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to attend funerals and ceremonies involving his political associates while rural communities are being emptied and schools are being shut down.

The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said Tinubu’s action shows that the president cares more about political appearances than the lives of Nigerian citizens.

The ADC accused President Tinubu of being insensitive to the growing insecurity in the country.

Abdullahi said nine Local Government Areas in Kwara State have reportedly come under siege by armed bandits.

This is contained in a statement issued via his X handle @BolajiADC on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

He alleged that residents are now being forced to provide food items, drinks, money, and other services as ransom payments.

The ADC spokesperson said the presidency had failed to outline any plan of action to support the affected communities or hold those responsible to account.

“While rural communities are being emptied and schools are being shut down, the President continues to attend funerals and ceremonies involving political associates. This sends the unfortunate message that the President cares more about political appearances than the lives of Nigerian citizens.

“The lives of Nigerians must matter more than soundbites and ceremonies. The time for symbolic gestures is over. What the country needs now is responsible leadership, operational urgency, and measurable results.”

Abdullahi added that gunmen killed travelers and several others, including women and children, were abducted for ransom in Kogi state.

“President Tinubu’s claim of progress in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria is indeed a tragic denial of the reality of most Nigerians who have had to bury loved ones in recent days and daily. This denial by the President, no doubt, emanates either from cruel indifference or tragic oversimplification of a very complex problem.”

50 People kidnapped, 3000 cows stolen in Kwara

Recall that Fulani communities in Kwara state raised an alarm over widespread insecurity and called on authorities to take action.

MAFYDA leaders also lamented the profiling of Fulani as perpetrators despite being victims of banditry, ransom payments, and displacement.

The association appealed to the Kwara state government and the Emir of Ilorin to intervene and establish IDP camps for displaced Fulani families.

Bandits kill 15 vigilantes, hunters in Kwara.

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits attacked the Oke-Ode community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

No fewer than 15 vigilantes and hunters were killed during the attack on Sunday morning, September 28, 2025.

A member of the local vigilante group, identified simply as Ajetunmobi, narrated how the terrorists attacked and killed members of the community.

